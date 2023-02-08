Scottsbluff Public Schools has selected Bree Rock as its new Bear Cub Preschool principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

“It is an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead and work alongside an amazing team of early childhood educators,” Rock said in a press release. “I look forward to working with staff, families, and the community to ensure students have a nurtured first step in their education at SBPS.”

Rock received a Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a Master of Arts in secondary education from the University of Nevada, Reno, as well as a Doctorate of Educational Leadership from the University of Wyoming. She has been the assistant principal at Bluffs Middle School since 2018, prior to which she spent 11 years teaching Spanish in the district.

Rock’s experience is diverse, having served as a building assessment coordinator, positive behavior interventions and supports coordinator, a mentor for incoming first year teachers, and the High Ability Learning program coordinator. Her new position oversees all aspects of early childhood programming in the district, including Bear Cub Preschool and the Sixpence Birth to Three program.

“Dr. Rock's demonstrated leadership skills, commitment to ongoing professional learning, and dedication to the work we do as educators allowed her to emerge as the top selection,” SBPS superintendent Andrew Dick said. “We are excited to see where Dr. Rock's leadership will take our already successful and growing early childhood programs.”

Rock will succeed principal Jodi Benson who announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Bear Cub and Sixpence staff members provided feedback and participated in the selection process. The SBPS Board of Education is slated to approve Rock’s appointment at its February regular meeting.