Scottsbluff, Gering schools explore school meal price increases for 2022-23 school year

School meals provide essential nutrition for students to power their brains as they learn throughout the school day. However, the cost families’ pay for those meals will change for the upcoming school year.

Scottsbluff Public Schools board of education voted to increase meal prices for the first time since the summer before the 2019-2020 school year. The board took action at the June 13 regular board meeting to increase breakfast and lunch meal prices 10 cents.

“Over the course of 2021-22, SBPS served over 350,000 lunches to our students,” Executive Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said. “This averages around 2,130 lunches served each day.”

Of those students who received meals, 60% received free or reduced meals during the 2021-22 school year.

Carlson told the Star-Herald about the district’s decision to seek bids for a food service management company in 2015.“From that bidding process, Taher emerged as the vendor that was awarded the contract and the contract began in the 2015-2016 year,” she said.

After four renewals with Taher, the district was required to rebid the service for the 2020-21 school year.

“During the rebidding process, Taher again emerges as the selected vendor,” Carlson said. “SBPS started a new agreement with the company with the option to renew each year for a possible additional four years.”

The 2022-23 school year is the second year the district renewed the agreement with Taher, with two years remaining. Switching to a food service management company “allowed the district to offer a greater variety and quality of food to our students at all levels,” she said.

By contracting out this service, it also saves the district money.

“The FSMC is responsible for the hiring of staff in the food service department,” Carlson said. “Taher takes care of everything from hiring the individual to training them and ensuring that they are prepared to deliver a quality and nutritious meal to our students.”

Gering Public Schools meal prices have been free to all students and will remain that way through June 30 due to COVID funding from the United States Department of Agriculture. The district has been able to utilize COVID funding for the past two school years to offer free meals for students.

Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for the district, said that the district is still working to determine meal rates for the upcoming year.

“Our team is meeting with our food service company, Taher, next week to determine meal rates for next year and the new rates will be a proposed action item on the July regular school board agenda,” Sibal said.

The district’s free and reduced lunch rate is 42% and 65% of students across the district receive school meals, although all students are eligible.

GPS also uses Taher as its food service management company, offering quality meals for students.

“Using a food service company has helped manage costs and ensures efficiency for the lunch program,” Sibal said. “Partnering with Taher is great just because they take ideas and feedback from students to prepare quality meals in order for students to participate in the lunch program. Their mission is to ensure the partnership is collaborative in meeting the needs of students.”

In addition to serving meals during the school year, Taher and GPS have fostered enrichment opportunities that connect the career pathways learning to the real world.

“They also work in partnership with programs like Culinary Arts for enrichment activities, have hosted Kids in the Kitchen elementary after-school programming and work regularly with the Ag Career Pathway program for our farm-to-school program where classes use grow tower technology and harvest fresh fruits and veggies for cafeteria use,” Sibal said.

Since contracting with Taher, the district has reduced its food service cost as well as eliminated the added costs of benefits for staff. Sibal said Taher also handles the human resources for its employees, freeing up the district’s resources to focus on supporting staff and students.

