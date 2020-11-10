Scottsbluff, Gering schools to stay with in-person classes

The Scottsbluff High School board room was unusually empty Monday night.
On a typical second Monday of the month, six school board members, the superintendent, several principals and administrators will fill the room to govern the education of over 3,000 children. They’ll hear curriculum updates, discuss spending and debate new programs, all critical functions of a district administration.
Although much of the business at the Nov. 9 Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education meeting was mundane, it marked a possible turning point for the area’s largest school district.
It was the first school board meeting since Scotts Bluff County and the Panhandle moved into the red, meaning the coronavirus pandemic has reached a severe level of spread in the community, according to health officials. It also means the district would have reevaluated its current policy on in-person schooling.
To start the meeting, Board Member Ruth Kozal used her fist as a gavel.
She opened the meeting because Board President Robert Kinsey, quarantined due to the close contact of an exposure, participated via Zoom. So did Paul Snyder.
Outgoing member Terry Gilliand also attended via Zoom, leaving Kozal, Lori Browning and Mark Lang as the only members to participate in-person. Half the board was online and half the board was in-person.
After discussing the usual topics, Superintendent Rick Myles — who attended the board meeting in-person — began his report.
“As you probably know, the briefing today that was conducted by public health moved the risk dial from orange to red. I don’t believe this was a surprise to people given the impact it has had on this community,” Myles said, acknowledging the impact of the global pandemic on the local community.
Myles said 22 teachers are currently out of the classroom, due either to exposure or infection.
“We will still have 10 positions unfilled,” Myles continued. “And, generally speaking, many of our teachers and our kids are placed in increasing hardships because, of course, we’re having trouble staffing our classes with teachers.”
The problem was worsened by the district’s struggles to find temporary staff, according to Myles.
“Our paraprofessionals particularly have been hit hard. Our security team is knocked down to just one or two members. One of our elementary school lunch programs lost just about their entire staff,” Myles said.
He added that the Bearcat Preschool program also had to be shut down for over a week and ReConnect — a program to help students who dropped out obtain diplomas — was moved online because all but one staff member of the program had tested positive for COVID-19.
Even the central office building had been hit, Myles said.
“So, generally speaking, our approach to this is a commitment to keeping our schools open,” Myles said. “We know how important it is to families.”
He concluded his report with a call to the community for help. In addition to an advertising blast, that included ads purchased with the Star-Herald, Myles asked anyone willing to help keep schools staffed to apply to work at SBPS.
“I’ve interviewed several people myself,” Myles said. “We’ve had almost 25 people apply.”
His final segment of the report was aimed at parents.
“It’s very easy for parents to try to hide this thing. It would be very easy for parents to make the easy decision, so to speak,” he said.
Instead, Myles said parents keeping their symptomatic kids home is greatly appreciated.
Gering Public Schools also released a letter to families echoing many of the same sentiments. Gering schools added a few extra days to Thanksgiving break to allow teachers time to complete professional learning, according to Gering schools spokesperson Jennifer Sibal.
Both districts will conclude instruction for the semester on Dec. 18.
