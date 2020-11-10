Scottsbluff, Gering schools to stay with in-person classes

After discussing the usual topics, Superintendent Rick Myles — who attended the board meeting in-person — began his report.

“As you probably know, the briefing today that was conducted by public health moved the risk dial from orange to red. I don’t believe this was a surprise to people given the impact it has had on this community,” Myles said, acknowledging the impact of the global pandemic on the local community.

Myles said 22 teachers are currently out of the classroom, due either to exposure or infection.

“We will still have 10 positions unfilled,” Myles continued. “And, generally speaking, many of our teachers and our kids are placed in increasing hardships because, of course, we’re having trouble staffing our classes with teachers.”

The problem was worsened by the district’s struggles to find temporary staff, according to Myles.

“Our paraprofessionals particularly have been hit hard. Our security team is knocked down to just one or two members. One of our elementary school lunch programs lost just about their entire staff,” Myles said.