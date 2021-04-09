Scottsbluff-Gering wins three-year NSAA Class B Boys Golf Championships bid

“We’ll start in the fall, with the (country club hosting) the girls again. Then we’ll have the boys in the spring at the country club. That will be two in a row for the (country club). Monument Shadows will follow that rotation,” Hoxworth said.

It is important to have the golf pros at Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course involved in the process, Hoxworth said.

“We know that the spring is a lot tougher on golf courses to host an event like this, but the courses are both on board for us to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s an interruption to league play for a week, but we’re really pleased.

He extended thanks to Max Hadenfelt, golf pro at the Scotts Bluff County Club, and Robert Thomason, golf pro at Monument Shadows Golf Course.

“We can’t pull this off without those guys and they’re part of this team as well with all the work that they put in to help us run (the girls tournament) last fall. They’re great to work with, we’re going to do everything we can in both courses to make it go.”

Gering Tourism Executive Director Karla Neidan-Streeks said she expects the boys tournament will help boost tourism in the Scottsbluff-Gering area based on the experiences in the area during the girls tournament in October.

“I don’t have an exact dollar amount, but we know from a hotel perspective, we had a really good pick up, and not only at the hotels where the teams stayed but all of the remaining hotels within both communities,” she said. “There was a really good pick up for those four or five days around the tournament, which is our best indicator of the economic impact.”

