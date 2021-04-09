Scottsbluff-Gering wins three-year NSAA Class B Boys Golf Championships bid

Western Nebraska’s golf scene got another big boost on Thursday, April 8 when the NSAA awarded Scottsbluff-Gering the NSAA Class B State Boys Golf Championship for three years beginning in 2022.
A contingent of officials from Scottsbluff and Gering high schools and the Scotts Bluff County Tourism Board made a trip to Lincoln to make their pitch to the NSAA on Thursday. They announced the selection during a press conference at Scottsbluff High School Friday.
In 2019, the NSAA awarded Scottsbluff-Gering the NSAA Class B Girls Golf Championships for three years. Monument Shadows Golf Course hosted the tournament in October 2020.
Scotts Bluff County Tourism Director Brenda Leisy said the team was able to show the NSAA how eager the community is to have the boys golf championships in Scottsbluff-Gering.
“I think we really were able to demonstrate that having state golf in Gering and Scottsbluff is important to our entire community,” she said. “It’s not just important from a tourism perspective but from the schools, from the cities, from the municipalities. Every aspect of our community was engaged in the girls championship.
“I think we demonstrated that again with our bids in Lincoln that this is a big deal for our communities, and it’s an honor for our communities to be able to welcome those golfers and those teams and those schools. We made the promise, and we delivered, that we were going to take great care of them. They’re not only going to have a great championship but the community is going to make sure they all have a remarkable experience, not only for the golfers, but for their families and everything.”
Gering Junior High Principal Shawn Seiler, who was part of the presentation team, said the support of local businesses also helped them make their push to land the tournament.
“We’ve streamlined businesses to connect the next three years,” Seiler said. “We already have fundraising in place to host those events. We are ready ... but we’ve had great support from our community.”
Leisy said the presentation on Thursday was different than what they experienced when they made a bid for the girls championships in December 2019.
“The very first time we went down to Norfolk to bid for the girls, we didn’t get a reaction from them right away because they didn’t really know where we stood or what we were capable of,” she said. “When we walked out of that hotel in Norfolk (in 2019), 30 minutes later, they knew exactly what we were made of and what we could bring to the table. Yesterday, walking into the building, people made a point to come over and talk to us and tell us how wonderful girls state golf was and how happy they were that we were there to put in a bid for the boys.”
Scottsbluff Activities Director Dave Hoxworth said the championships will be divided between Monument Shadows Golf Course and the Scotts Bluff Country Club.
Monument Shadows hosted the first girls state championships in Scottsbluff-Gering after having more favorable course conditions, which will give the country club the boys and girls championships back-to-back. The country club will host the state girls championships in October, which will be the second time that Scottsbluff-Gering has hosted the championship.
“We’ll start in the fall, with the (country club hosting) the girls again. Then we’ll have the boys in the spring at the country club. That will be two in a row for the (country club). Monument Shadows will follow that rotation,” Hoxworth said.
It is important to have the golf pros at Scotts Bluff Country Club and Monument Shadows Golf Course involved in the process, Hoxworth said.
“We know that the spring is a lot tougher on golf courses to host an event like this, but the courses are both on board for us to be able to do it,” he said. “It’s an interruption to league play for a week, but we’re really pleased.
He extended thanks to Max Hadenfelt, golf pro at the Scotts Bluff County Club, and Robert Thomason, golf pro at Monument Shadows Golf Course.
“We can’t pull this off without those guys and they’re part of this team as well with all the work that they put in to help us run (the girls tournament) last fall. They’re great to work with, we’re going to do everything we can in both courses to make it go.”
Gering Tourism Executive Director Karla Neidan-Streeks said she expects the boys tournament will help boost tourism in the Scottsbluff-Gering area based on the experiences in the area during the girls tournament in October.
“I don’t have an exact dollar amount, but we know from a hotel perspective, we had a really good pick up, and not only at the hotels where the teams stayed but all of the remaining hotels within both communities,” she said. “There was a really good pick up for those four or five days around the tournament, which is our best indicator of the economic impact.”