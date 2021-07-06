Scottsbluff graduate named Lowell Milken Center Fellow

A Scottsbluff High School graduate and his wife recently participated in a fellowship in Kansas after both were named Lowell Milken Center Fellows.
Dan Helberg, a high school language arts teacher at Ansley Public School in Ansley, Nebraska, and his wife, Megan were selected to be Lowell Milken Center Teacher Fellows.
Dan graduated from SHS in 1995. After working in Omaha, the Helbergs had an opportunity to move west for work, which also afforded them an opportunity to support Megan’s father on his ranch, north of Taylor.
“We just really enjoy the opportunities that small towns provide, so we decided to move back,” he said. “So, that’s what we do. We work on the ranch during the summers and teach during the school year.”
Dan has taught for 19 years and Megan finished her 12 years as an educator. Both were honored to be selected for the fellowship to not only learn new skills, but also share those lessons with their students.
“This is actually a unique fellowship because you don’t know how you are selected,” Megan said. “They do a private selection, so you’re not exactly sure who nominated you or who they spoke to, but they always do a fantastic job of getting the cream of the crops from across the country.
“We felt pretty honored to be in that group,” she added.
Reflecting on his teaching career, Helberg said his teachers at SHS created the foundation for his career, especially Gary Largo.
“It makes me appreciate teachers like Mr. Largo … and a lot of my teachers who inspired me to go into the profession,” he said. “I had such a great example put before me and I’m trying to live up to their reputation.
“(Largo) makes his class fun for his students.”
Dan was selected to the fellowship in the summer of 2020, but the effects of the pandemic postponed his opportunity until 2021.
LMC Executive Director Norm Conard said, “Dan is an educator who leads with a creative style. His work as a National Holocaust Museum Fellow and with the Center on projects is outstanding. He will be a leader in the Fellows class of 2021.”
The 2020 fellows participated in their fellowship in Fort Scott the week of June 20 and the 2021 fellows arrived a week later.
“It was a great time to reflect about what new strategies other people tried this past year through the pandemic,” he said. “It was great to reflect with other colleagues around the United States because what we did in Nebraska wasn’t necessarily everybody else’s experience.”
Eight educators from across the country were named to the 2020 Lowell Milken Center Fellowship and six educators were named in 2021.
Megan also enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with educators in-person after the past year.
“That really just enriches me and gives me a pep in my step to come back to my small, little school,” she said. “It feels good to even be considered in the same realm as those other highly qualified educators.”
Conrad described Megan as “a leader in Nebraska education and has already created successful unsung hero projects. We look forward to her creativity and dynamic educational work. She will be a powerful part of our 2021 class of Fellows.”
The educators also brainstormed some unsung heroes in the community and state. If anyone knows of someone who is an unsung heroes and deserves to have their stories told, then contact the Helbergs at meg.helberg@gmail.com and dhelberg@ansleyps.org.
“We would like to focus on the whole state,” Dan said. “If there is someone local, that’d be great. But we’d really be open to stories from across the state because I take pride in the entire state of Nebraska and being proud of where we live, grew up and will continue to live in the future.”
The Helbergs are among a select group of educators where both of them have been named a LMC Fellow.
“I think there’s only been only one other husband and wife couple who have received this honor for the fellowship in the history of the fellowship,” she said. “It was unique.”
“It’s humbling to be recognized and it gives you pride because what you’re doing for students is noticed,” he added. “All teachers work so hard to bring a great experience for their students and to be recognized for that is a nice thing to have. It’s humbling and brings a lot of pride as well.”
While in Fort Scott, LMC Fellows gained knowledge, educational resources and ongoing support to enhance their classrooms and help students cultivate a passion for learning by creating projects that initiate positive change. The goal of the weeklong collaboration with LMC staff was to help the Fellows “emerge prepared to develop Unsung Heroes projects with their students, as they apply and evaluate the stories of role models who have changed the world throughout history,” according to the press release.
With their acquired knowledge, the Helbergs look forward to returning to the classroom this fall to provide students more opportunities.
“I look forward to implementing the project-based learning philosophy in my classroom and in several of my grades,” Dan said. “I really want to help kids understand what good research is and refine their skills as they do research on unsung heroes, their own family members and create projects that take them into unexpected and surprising places.”
Megan added how students will have an opportunity to have their work featured in the Lowell Milken Center Museum for Unsung Heroes.
All of the Fellows were presented keys to the city.
Ansley Public Schools is a district of roughly 190 students in grades K-12. Megan will begin her first year of teaching in Taylor, Nebraska.
Dan is the son of Don and Karen Helberg of Scottsbluff.