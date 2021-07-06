Scottsbluff graduate named Lowell Milken Center Fellow

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Megan also enjoyed the opportunity to collaborate with educators in-person after the past year.

“That really just enriches me and gives me a pep in my step to come back to my small, little school,” she said. “It feels good to even be considered in the same realm as those other highly qualified educators.”

Conrad described Megan as “a leader in Nebraska education and has already created successful unsung hero projects. We look forward to her creativity and dynamic educational work. She will be a powerful part of our 2021 class of Fellows.”

The educators also brainstormed some unsung heroes in the community and state. If anyone knows of someone who is an unsung heroes and deserves to have their stories told, then contact the Helbergs at meg.helberg@gmail.com and dhelberg@ansleyps.org.

“We would like to focus on the whole state,” Dan said. “If there is someone local, that’d be great. But we’d really be open to stories from across the state because I take pride in the entire state of Nebraska and being proud of where we live, grew up and will continue to live in the future.”

The Helbergs are among a select group of educators where both of them have been named a LMC Fellow.