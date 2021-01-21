Scottsbluff High School announces 'Oklahoma!' for spring musical

“I just didn’t expect to get it, I guess,” Webb said. “I went and checked out the list. My name was, like, the first thing I saw on there, and I started freaking out and crying. It was crazy. I didn’t expect it. So, it was definitely a surprise, but a great one.”

Reed said, “I’m excited to see how I can develop my character with everyone else’s character and have them fit together in an interesting way.”

Other lead characters include Aunt Eller (Lauren Fleenor), Will Parker (Adam Polk), Jud Fry (Ethan Smith) and Ado Annie Carnes (Elli Bauerkemper).

Ronne said that this year more than others, they are taking advantage of the understudy and swing roles to prepare for any quarantines or ill students that could arise.

“We’ve kind of expanded our use of understudies and swings, so almost every major role has somebody, another student studying and learning it,” he said. “We have to have somebody who could step in and not cancel the show over that.”

Because so much had been missed out on in the last year, Ronne said there is definitely an air of excitement about the musical among his students and the community unlike what he’s seen and felt before.