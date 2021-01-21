Scottsbluff High School announces 'Oklahoma!' for spring musical

Just a couple weeks before a planned public performance of “West Side Story,” Scottsbluff High School had to cancel its production last spring due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moving into this year’s musical season, Scottsbluff vocal music teacher Brad Ronne said the school is now able to better adapt to the pandemic, allowing “Oklahoma!” to take the stage in April.
“I wanted to find something that was just a really fun classic and would just be a fun, wonderful show,” he said. “And I thought … it would be just a fun evening. I didn’t want anything too terribly serious, just with the way life has happened this last year, you know. I wanted to do a show that people could come sit for a show and just enjoy the entertainment and not have to … be burdened with a heavy story or anything like that. And Oklahoma is just so much fun.”
Ronne, who’s in his 15th year at SHS, said he thought the production would not only be a fun one, but it would also play to his students’ strengths and personalities. It wasn’t until Christmas break that he got the royalties approved to perform the musical, so as soon as the students returned to school, he and his students watched the production and he held auditions.
The cast was selected with the help of other adults on a core creative team at the school. Ronne posted the cast list on Jan. 16. Juniors Abigail Webb and Ayden Reed were cast for the lead roles as Laurey and Curly, respectively.
“I just didn’t expect to get it, I guess,” Webb said. “I went and checked out the list. My name was, like, the first thing I saw on there, and I started freaking out and crying. It was crazy. I didn’t expect it. So, it was definitely a surprise, but a great one.”
Reed said, “I’m excited to see how I can develop my character with everyone else’s character and have them fit together in an interesting way.”
Other lead characters include Aunt Eller (Lauren Fleenor), Will Parker (Adam Polk), Jud Fry (Ethan Smith) and Ado Annie Carnes (Elli Bauerkemper).
Ronne said that this year more than others, they are taking advantage of the understudy and swing roles to prepare for any quarantines or ill students that could arise.
“We’ve kind of expanded our use of understudies and swings, so almost every major role has somebody, another student studying and learning it,” he said. “We have to have somebody who could step in and not cancel the show over that.”
Because so much had been missed out on in the last year, Ronne said there is definitely an air of excitement about the musical among his students and the community unlike what he’s seen and felt before.
“I just feel a definite buzz about this show. I mean, before we even had our first rehearsal, I had people coming to me, and literally, I could have sold them a ticket just right then to see the show,” he said. “Everybody’s been sitting at home for nine months. And so they want to go out. Kids want to do things. So that’s part of it. And this community, I think you’ll really find, just really loves the fine arts.”
Even Webb and Reed said they were most looking forward to spending time with their cast mates and actually putting on a show.
“I’m really excited for the connection I can make with my cast mates,” Reed said. “I miss the musical nights and getting to hang out with everybody.”
Webb said, “I think that what I’m looking forward to it just actually getting to have a musical this year … We have a really great cast this year. I think everyone’s really dedicated to the musical. We’re all gonna … make sure it happens and just get to know each other and love every moment together.”
Ronne said he is just glad to have this educational tool again this year.
“I love what it does for the kids, you know. They gain so much confidence in life through vocal music and through being on stage and being in theater, and it’s just really great to empower them,” he said. “Whether they go on in the theater, or whether they go on in business or medical or whatever, the confidence they gain is so important.”
“Oklahoma!” will be performed April 8-10. Tickets go on sale March 27 for family and April 1 for the rest of the public.