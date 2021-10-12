Scottsbluff High School band excited for Old West Weekend

“We just try to talk about just being urgent, being on task and just going over what we’re doing right now,” he said. “I think they’re excited. As we get through the week, as the week kind of builds, I think they’ll get more excited. ... I think they’re excited for Saturday and a chance to perform again,”

The biggest challenge for the band members heading into the competition could be the weather forecasted for the rest of the week.

“If the weather’s as cold and windy as it sounds it’s going to be tomorrow (Wednesday), they’ll probably be excited to be inside, but disappointed they’re not outside running their stuff,” Ibero said.

He said he will just have to switch gears with practice if the weather does as forecasted.

“We will just work on music and some of those things that maybe have gotten away from us a little bit. We will try to go beyond just the notes and rhythm and take some time to work on dynamics and work on the phrasing a little bit. It’s just a chance to kind of make it make it more musical and less and less mechanical,” he said.

Ibero said the community seems excited to have the competition back to its old format on Saturday. The schools will again march through downtown Scottsbluff to Bearcat Stadium.