Scottsbluff High School Choices students make blankets for veterans home

Scottsbluff High School students filed off the school bus in front of the Western Nebraska Veterans Home on Thursday, Nov. 19, with blankets in hand, ready to deliver to the residents at the center.
These students are part of the program, CHOICES, and they have been doing outreach to the veterans home and the Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in partnership with Nebraska Strong Recovery Project to help brighten some moods during a time of isolation at the two assisted living facilities.
“We’ve been doing some outreach in different senior centers and trying to get some smiles on the faces,” Nebraska Strong leader Matt Smith said.
Smith said that’s when another local member of Nebraska Strong Heather Brown reached out to different schools and other area organizations to see if they’d like to partner and help out somehow. CHOICES teacher Sue Herdt said she and her students jumped right in.
The students’ big project for the semester has been making around 170 tie blankets for every resident at both centers. The students were careful about how they made their blankets by using masks, gloves and constantly sanitizing their work stations. But it was more than just making a blanket, Herdt said.
“Each blanket was specifically designed for each person,” she said.
The CHOICES students created a little survey that they distributed to residents at the both Monument Rehab and the veterans home at the beginning of the school year. The survey asked questions about their favorite colors, hobbies, animals and anything else they’d like to share.
“What we want from the students is not just manual labor, not just community service,” Herdt said. “It’s more personal.”
Herdt said she hopes to also use the information from the surveys to eventually develop a pen pal program between her students and the residents. The survey will give the students some jumping off points of what to talk about in their letters. She said she is hoping to start the program in December and have her students write a letter once a week.
While the students couldn’t go in to deliver their blankets, they were able to send their blankets with care on a cart rolled into the building by veterans home activities director Kilee Oliverius.
Herdt said the experience has been a valuable one for her students.
“It was kind of neat to see 25 teenagers sitting in a room, talking about how they can help the community and how they can love on people who might feel kind of unloved and lonely right now,” she said. “It was a great uplifting thing for them to do to in the midst of all of this negativity.”
Herdt said she hopes to deliver blankets to the residents at Monument Rehabilitation and Care Center in the second week of December.
