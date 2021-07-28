Scottsbluff High School freshman becomes published author

“I was thrilled, honestly,” she said. “I still wasn’t super happy with the poem. I felt like I could have done better, but I was so thrilled.”

Her poem was published by Appelly Publishing in a national student poetry collection called 2021 Rising Stars Collection. She said it feels good to be a published author as a teenager.

Upon learning of her student’s success, Avila was proud of Osborn’s hardwork.

“Marlowe is a very talented writer and this accomplishment proves that,” Avila said. “She worked hard to get published and stuck with the contest process fairly independently after I let her know about the opportunity.

She really took the reins with this and I am so proud of her. She works hard and deserves the credit she is receiving for this. I can’t wait to see where her gift for writing and her work ethic take her in the future.”

When readers engage with Osborn’s poetic journey, she hopes they are inspired to find that passion rollerblading was for her to separate from daily life.

“I hope people understand what a magnitude that thing can have on you,” she said.

BMS plans to purchase a copy of the poetry collection book for the school’s library and archive.