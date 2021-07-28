Scottsbluff High School freshman becomes published author

With a career goal to become an author, Scottsbluff High School freshman Marlowe Osborn is gaining experience, having one of her poems published this summer.
Sarah Avila, Osborn’s English and Language Arts teacher during her eighth grade year, informed her about a national poet competition prior to Christmas break. Seeing the competition as an opportunity to garner experience, Osborn, 14, worked with Avila to revise one of her poems prior to submission.
“I want to be an author when I grow up, so I’m trying to scrounge up any practice I can,” Osborn said.
Marlowe’s father, Don, described Osborn’s poem’s style as prose.
“I would suggest that it is almost more prose than typical poetry. It’s not an iambic pentameter kind of poem. It’s more of descriptive prose poetry.”
The poem “Breaking Chains” is an explanatory and descriptive piece about Osborn’s rollerblading escape. She wrote the poem as part of a portfolio project during the first quarter in Avila’s class.
“We needed to write three poems and submit them in a portfolio,” Marlowe said. “When I decided that I wanted to submit one of those poems, my teacher and I sat down for two weeks, picked out a poem and revised it.”
The poem had to be 25 lines in length, so Osborn and Avila had to cut it down by three lines, making revisions on five lines to help with the flow of the poem.
“It was about one of my hobbies, rollerblading,” Osborn said. “In the poem, my sister and I are going to a pavilion … to rollerskate.”
The poem seeks to capture Osborn’s feeling of freedom she receives from rollerblading. That message of finding that activity or person who helps you leave the world’s daily adversities behind was carried throughout her portfolio project for school.
Reflecting on the classroom assignment, Osborn said she struggled settling on a topic, until one day the words came to her while she was in her bedroom.
“I laid down in my room and just wrote it out,” she said. “I finalized it two days before it was due on my bedroom floor.
“I was pretty proud of myself. At the time, I didn’t know that we’d be submitting it, but I’m very, very glad that we had the opportunity to revise it a bit.”
Avila was key to pushing Osborn to submit her best work, Osborn said. After making the final revisions following the holiday break, Osborn submitted “Breaking Chains” in January.
Osborn would visit Avila’s classroom to see if the results were in and once the news finally arrived, she was filled with excitement.
A month later, they learned Osborn’s poem had progressed beyond the initial screening round, which meant it got through the first round of elimination and was going to be printed.
“I was thrilled, honestly,” she said. “I still wasn’t super happy with the poem. I felt like I could have done better, but I was so thrilled.”
Her poem was published by Appelly Publishing in a national student poetry collection called 2021 Rising Stars Collection. She said it feels good to be a published author as a teenager.
Upon learning of her student’s success, Avila was proud of Osborn’s hardwork.
“Marlowe is a very talented writer and this accomplishment proves that,” Avila said. “She worked hard to get published and stuck with the contest process fairly independently after I let her know about the opportunity.
She really took the reins with this and I am so proud of her. She works hard and deserves the credit she is receiving for this. I can’t wait to see where her gift for writing and her work ethic take her in the future.”
When readers engage with Osborn’s poetic journey, she hopes they are inspired to find that passion rollerblading was for her to separate from daily life.
“I hope people understand what a magnitude that thing can have on you,” she said.
BMS plans to purchase a copy of the poetry collection book for the school’s library and archive.
“It makes me feel very thankful for all of the staff who has helped me through this and it reassures me that they’re with me through every step of the way,” she said.
Avila hopes the experience taught Osborn to stay hopeful and see processes through.
“This was about a 10-month process in total,” Avila said. “She stuck with that process and was rewarded for that by being selected for publication. I hope this fuels her love for writing even more. She certainly is a rising star.”
While she still has four years of high school in front of her, Osborn wants to become an author, writing realistic fiction.
“About a year ago, I had an idea for a book and I’ve been building on that,” she said. “That book is realistic fiction with a hint of romance, so I’m going to try to get that one published.”
Her goal is to publish her first book by the end of high school, but she has even bigger goals for herself.
“Probably my biggest dream is to be the youngest author on the New York Times’ Bestselling list,” Osborn said.