Scottsbluff High School media specialist sees her job change during pandemic

These changes were meant to allow the district to continue in-person classes alongside the virus. In all, 243 staff and students came down with COVID-19 while the district had 1,687 quarantines enacted, according to the districts COVID-19 dashboard.

For context, SBPS has a student population of around 3,400, according to financial documents. It also has about 220 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.

Harrison never had to quarantine herself, but she still felt the impact that sporadic quarantines had on SHS, which has about 900 students.

“Throughout the spring, it was just a continuous change,” she said.

Harrison continued training teachers on how to use Zoom and other essential technology. But she said the job’s reach expanded as she helped not only teachers and students with their technology but parents as well.

“Parents call me and were like, ‘we can’t do this, how do we do this?’ And so I would walk them through that. Students would email me or call me and say ‘I can’t get this figured out. Can you help me?’,” she said.