Scottsbluff High School media specialist sees her job change during pandemic

Tammy Harrison has been in the Scottsbluff Public Schools system since 1998. As a media specialist, Harrison’s role was often that of support. Whether assisting students with procuring a book or helping integrate new technology into the classroom, Harrison has worked alongside the district’s educational mission.
But in March 2020, Harrison found herself on the front line of the most seismic shift in education spurred by COVID-19.
“My job drastically changed,” she said, reflecting on SBPS’s switch from in-person to online education in March. “We had to be creative.”
Over the course of a few days last March, Harrison’s job became teaching teachers the nuances of Zoom and Google Classroom, and, more generally, how to move from teaching with pen and paper to keyboard and screen.
Originally from Wyoming, Harrison moved to the Scottsbluff area after graduating from Chadron State College. She got a job with Scottsbluff Public Schools working in the libraries of Westmoor Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.
“I always envisioned myself being in a classroom,” Harrison said. “But at the time that I was interviewing for jobs... they were really short on media specialists.”
But she quickly fell in love with the job and never looked back. From Westmoor Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary, Harrison eventually moved up the grades into Bluffs Middle School. In 2018, she became the media specialist for the Scottsbluff High School.
Like other schools in the country, Scottsbluff High School shuttered in March 2020, forcing students and teachers out of the classroom and onto the internet. For Harrison, this period presented a mishmash of new challenges like teaching teachers how to use unfamiliar technology such as Zoom or teaching students how to use email.
“They were using email, but not as efficiently as they should have been,” she said.
In addition to the technical challenges of integrating technology into the classroom, Harrison said that some teachers felt a degree of anxiety as their teaching shifted to a remote platform.
“I was spending time with a lot of those teachers that maybe hadn’t been integrating it as much as some of the other teachers would have been,” she said.
The fall semester would bring a new set of challenges for Harrison as well. For one, Scottsbluff Public Schools announced over the summer that it would pursue in-person classes the following semester. While this meant a return to normalcy in some regards, it also meant that teachers, staff and students would have to adapt to school alongside a virus.
For Scottsbluff, that meant masks in class and social distancing. The district also implemented an online-only component called Extended Campus Connections, where students could learn remotely.
These changes were meant to allow the district to continue in-person classes alongside the virus. In all, 243 staff and students came down with COVID-19 while the district had 1,687 quarantines enacted, according to the districts COVID-19 dashboard.
For context, SBPS has a student population of around 3,400, according to financial documents. It also has about 220 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
Harrison never had to quarantine herself, but she still felt the impact that sporadic quarantines had on SHS, which has about 900 students.
“Throughout the spring, it was just a continuous change,” she said.
Harrison continued training teachers on how to use Zoom and other essential technology. But she said the job’s reach expanded as she helped not only teachers and students with their technology but parents as well.
“Parents call me and were like, ‘we can’t do this, how do we do this?’ And so I would walk them through that. Students would email me or call me and say ‘I can’t get this figured out. Can you help me?’,” she said.
But Harrison was still impacted by the quarantines. If a teacher was sick or had to quarantine and teach remotely, it was up to Harrison to get the classroom set up so that the teacher could still teach.
Despite the new challenges, Harrison said she was able to approach the fall semester with thoughtfulness and was able to disseminate information to parents, students and staff better compared to the spring.
“We had more time (in the fall.) In the spring, we didn’t have a lot of time,” Harrison said.
As she and the other members of the Scottsbluff Public Schools community look ahead, Harrison envisions the blended learning environment she helped install will linger on for a while. By extension, that means Harrison’s work integrating technology and educating its users won’t be over in 2021.
“I think as educators, we’re going to have to think outside of that box with our blended learning environment,” she said. “How do we manage this so that we can perfect it?”