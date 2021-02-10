Scottsbluff High School pilots diesel tech program with local businesses

One opportunity that Varela Sanchez hopes to gain through this experience is a better chance at succeeding in his career aspirations in trucking.

“I want to get into trucking when I grow up, and I want to start my own company,” he said. “But if you have your own company and trucks and everything, you need to know the basics for diesels, because what if one breaks down and you’re gonna have to fix it? I’d rather save money myself and know the basics (to) do it myself.”

With this program, students get the chance to learn more about the local business while starting their mechanic education early. They began the semester with a week-long dive into safety protocols and tool and machine operations. After that, they “let loose.”

“I told Mr. (Garrett) Schaneman, ‘just turn ’em loose. They know where the stuff is,’ and they dove in,” Miller said.

After they finish the wet kits, Miller said they will continue to build on their growing knowledge with other hands-on learning opportunities. The next step will be to pull a motor out of a truck under the supervision of instructors Troy Zeiler and Kyle Schmaltz.

“They’re going to be … tearing it apart and digging into it, getting greasy,” Miller said. “They’ll definitely have fun with that.”