Scottsbluff High School pilots diesel tech program with local businesses

Twelve Scottsbluff High School students whirred around Aulick Industries’ diesel shop on Wednesday afternoon twisting bolts, blowtorching parts and connecting wires to build wet kits, motors that are used for different specialty, hydraulic operations on semi-trucks and trailers.
These students are finishing up their first month of a new pilot diesel tech program, the first of its kind in Nebraska, according to an SHS press release. The program is a joint venture with local businesses to provide students hands-on experience and potential job or internship opportunities. Partners include Aulick Industries, 21st Century Equipment, Floyd’s Truck Center, Inland Truck Parts and Service, Murphy Tractor and Equipment Co. and Nebraska Machinery Company.
“A lot of the stuff we’re learning is all stuff that we’re going to use later in life. Like I know, us three are all planning on being mechanics in our lives,” student Zakk Laeger said, speaking for classmates Jose Varela Sanchez and Tristan Encinia standing next to him. “So, the stuff we’re learning now is just helping us out.”
The partnership came about because of Aulick Industries’ desire to connect more with local kids and get them coming back to the Panhandle for their careers.
“They just wanted to start something with the kids to try to get kids locally involved that want to have interest in mechanics,” Aulick Industries service manager James Miller said. “It seems like kids go to college … and then they don’t come back. … We have great opportunities here in this valley.”
One opportunity that Varela Sanchez hopes to gain through this experience is a better chance at succeeding in his career aspirations in trucking.
“I want to get into trucking when I grow up, and I want to start my own company,” he said. “But if you have your own company and trucks and everything, you need to know the basics for diesels, because what if one breaks down and you’re gonna have to fix it? I’d rather save money myself and know the basics (to) do it myself.”
With this program, students get the chance to learn more about the local business while starting their mechanic education early. They began the semester with a week-long dive into safety protocols and tool and machine operations. After that, they “let loose.”
“I told Mr. (Garrett) Schaneman, ‘just turn ’em loose. They know where the stuff is,’ and they dove in,” Miller said.
After they finish the wet kits, Miller said they will continue to build on their growing knowledge with other hands-on learning opportunities. The next step will be to pull a motor out of a truck under the supervision of instructors Troy Zeiler and Kyle Schmaltz.
“They’re going to be … tearing it apart and digging into it, getting greasy,” Miller said. “They’ll definitely have fun with that.”
Miller said he looks forward to future years in the program as they continue to develop it and get more students interested.
Eventually, students will have a dual-credit option in partnership with Western Nebraska Community College, as well as field trip opportunities to tour partner facilities. They’ll also take part in a career unit where the partner businesses advise students on applying and interviewing for diesel tech jobs, which can result in paid internships and/or summer employment.
The program is a win-win for the students and the local businesses, and both seem to be enjoying the pilot curriculum so far.
“It’s really fun, being able to get hands on this much,” Encinia said. “Like, we can get hands-on at school, but not to this extent, and like, being able to learn all of the more things that we would need in our future.”
Miller said, “The kids are amazing to work with. Just, they don’t come here just to kind of, you know, kind of screw off a different class or nothing. They’re just really excited. They come excited and want to learn and really get into it and get dirty and go for it. And they’re doing it.”