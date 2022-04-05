Scottsbluff High School prepares to 'fight the dragons' with production of 'Big Fish'

Scottsbluff High School are ready to take the stage in just a few days for its fantastical musical production of “Big Fish,” which will be taking place April 7-9.

The musical follows Edward Bloom, played by senior Ayden Reed, through his recounts of wild tales and travels he tells his son, Will, played by senior John Mentgen. Once Will grows up, however, he isn’t so sure who his father even is, since he never seemed to tell the truth about his life on the road as a travel salesman. Will explores his father’s stories to find the truth before it’s too late.

“(It’s a) great story,” director Brad Ronne said. “There’s funny parts, exciting parts and tear-jerking parts that are going to tug at people’s heartstrings.”

The show is one of mythical proportions with one of Ronne’s largest casts and crews he’s ever had for a show. Junior Brooke Margheim, who play’s Edward’s wife Sandra, said it has been a busy few months putting the entire show together.

“It has been so fun. It’s been really hectic,” she said. “…It’s a lot of costume changes. It’s a lot of set pieces. It’s very fantastical. So there’s lots of crazy elements to the story.”

Reed, who will be performing his last musical of his high school career this weekend, said it’s all gone by fast.

“I’m terribly ready for this Thursday, Friday, Saturday. The show’s really come together really fast, and time’s been flying,” he said. “…With the ending there’s going to be lots of tears. … It’s a good show. I just — I’m not sure I want it to be over just yet.”

For Mentgen, he enjoyed being a part of both cast and crew by helping out with some of the tech side of things. The outlandish show is not short of audio, video and light effects.

“I, along with working as a cast member, have also been helping get technology set up for everything,” he said, “and so it’s been really awesome to see both the cast and characterization stuff come together and then the sets and then technology, and just watching the show grow out of the stuff that we’ve done over the past three months.”

Unlike many other musicals Scottsbluff High School has done in the past, this is the first ever production of “Big Fish” for the school, making it not just new for the students, but for the community. Because of its crazy nature, the students encourage the public to come see the eccentric show for themselves.

“It’s a new show for all of us; we’ve never done it at SHS,” Margheim said. “…It’s bigger than probably a lot of shows than we’ve done in the past. There’s more crazy elements. It’s a huge storyline. It’s giant fantastical stories with mermaids and a literal giant and a werewolf.”

Showtimes for “Big Fish” are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 7-9. Tickets are $13 per person and available at ronne.com.

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.