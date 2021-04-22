Scottsbluff High School recognized for inclusiveness

Kemling said it’s been a service the district is now constantly growing, having recently added Unified Track and Field a couple years ago. Over the years, Kemling said she has seen the good it has done, not only for the students with disabilities, but those without.

“I’ve actually been able to have students that have gone through this program, who have then turned around and became special education teachers, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists,” she said. “It provides an opportunity for our students with disabilities; it provides amazing opportunities for our students without disabilities.”

The recognition of being a Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School can be renewed by schools every four years. Kemling said the district has no intentions of slowing down and will continue to work toward being an inclusive environment for students of all abilities.

“Our district is really an amazing place to be. It’s an amazing place for students, and it’s an amazing place for families and for our staff. I think a program like this could not survive without all of those people — our parents, our staff, our kids, our students. They’re the ones who have made this program, and they’re the ones that have driven it,” she said.