Scottsbluff High School recognized for inclusiveness

A culmination of over 10 years of hard work came to fruition with Special Olympics naming Scottsbluff High School as a 2020 Banner Unified Champion School, an honor bestowed on only three other Nebraska schools this year.
The national recognition signifies schools that have “demonstrated commitment to inclusion,” according to the program website. Scottsbluff High School celebrated the honor during a school-wide assembly for the banner presentation and awarding of certificates to students who participated in Unified Sports and other inclusive programs.
Sean Whitley, youth and schools program manager for Special Olympics Nebraska, presented the banner to Scottsbluff High School, recognizing the district as the first school in Nebraska outside of Omaha to receive this award.
“There’s over 7,600 schools nationwide that are Unified Champion Schools, and then out of those 7,600, there are 150 Banner schools,” he said. “In Nebraska, we have 223 schools that we work with, and out of those 223, 10 of them are Banner schools. And out of those 10, only one of them is not from Omaha, and it’s Scottsbluff.”
According to a SBPS press release, the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools program recognizes schools Pre-K through university that “intentionally promote meaningful social inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments, utilizing three interconnected components: Special Olympics Unified Sports, inclusive youth leadership, and whole school engagement.”
The Scottsbluff High School ceremony included spirited performances by the drill team and cheerleading squad, as well as short speeches from the sponsors and coaches of the various special needs activities.
Dave Hoxworth, Scottsbluff High School activities director, said this award shows the important community that the students have built at the school over the years.
“It’s a great accomplishment for our kids,” he said. “I had the opportunity to go watch Unified Bowling and watch Unified Track in action. There’s no way that you can’t watch that and have a good feeling in your heart about just doing great things. Seeing the kids interact together, work together as a team. It’s been great. It’s brought a lot of camaraderie to our school.”
The inclusive environment that Scottsbluff High School, and the entire district, has built over the years stemmed from a vision by one district leader: Wendy Kemling, executive director of student services.
Kemling said she participated in Special Olympics when she was in high school as a peer mentor, and when she came to work at Scottsbluff, she immediately wanted to bring that inclusive and positive experience to the district.
“My best friend was autistic, my very best friend in the whole wide world. And so, I sit back, and I think about what it did for me, and when I came to Nebraska and came to Scottsbluff, we didn’t have a program similar to this,” she said. “So, one of the big pieces I took away was we needed to create this program, so that we could help others see the importance of inclusion, but also the importance of just seeing people as people, not as a label.”
Kemling said it’s been a service the district is now constantly growing, having recently added Unified Track and Field a couple years ago. Over the years, Kemling said she has seen the good it has done, not only for the students with disabilities, but those without.
“I’ve actually been able to have students that have gone through this program, who have then turned around and became special education teachers, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists,” she said. “It provides an opportunity for our students with disabilities; it provides amazing opportunities for our students without disabilities.”
The recognition of being a Special Olympics Banner Unified Champion School can be renewed by schools every four years. Kemling said the district has no intentions of slowing down and will continue to work toward being an inclusive environment for students of all abilities.
“Our district is really an amazing place to be. It’s an amazing place for students, and it’s an amazing place for families and for our staff. I think a program like this could not survive without all of those people — our parents, our staff, our kids, our students. They’re the ones who have made this program, and they’re the ones that have driven it,” she said.
“… When I think back to when I started here, if you walked down these halls, students with disabilities, people may not have known who they were. Today, if you walk down the hall, every one of them is greeted by name, by their friends — not just by other kids (or) students, but by friends, and that’s the key.”