Scottsbluff High School stage crew students share the art of putting on a smooth show

While dozens of Scottsbluff High School students glide on and off stage as they rehearse their upcoming musical production of “Big Fish,” dozens more rush around back stage and high up in the control booth to make sure the show will go off without a hitch.

Stage and tech crew often get left in the shadows of theatrical productions, but that’s partly why some of the Scottsbluff crew members enjoy their roles offstage.

“I’m really bad at memorizing stuff, so I definitely did not want to be a part of cast, but I knew I wanted to be a part of the show somehow,” stage crew member Katie Forsstrom said. “I knew that stage crew was an important role in the musical, so that was my second option.”

The job of moving items on and off stage, organizing props, inventorying costumes, running lights and managing sound is a lot of work and can be stressful at times.

“It’s stressful, but that’s kind of where like the leadership comes in,” stage crew member Chloe Rogers said. “We just have to step up, and everyone else gets confused if you don’t know what you’re doing, so you kind of just got to do it.”

Rogers, a junior, has been helping with stage crew since her freshman year and has been acting as a kind of co-stage manager with Sydney Estes for this year’s production. A lot of what she does is follow the script, complete tasks as they are needed throughout the show and keep the rest of the stage crew in line.

“She (Estes) basically put our tasks together and stuff that we have to do, so basically just reading the script and organizing all the freshmen and sophomores, telling them what to do, making sure they’re not on their phone during rehearsal and just making sure they know what to do on stage,” Rogers said.

This year is particularly stressful, Rogers said, because there are more props than she’s used to, but she still enjoys it.

“It’s kind of fun. There’s a lot of props — more than my freshman year,” she said. “That makes it interesting.”

Forsstrom, a freshman, is in her first year of helping with musical. While she has quickly learned the stresses of running around back stage, she knows it’s an important part of the show.

“It’s been stressful, but fun, overall. I have a lot of fun doing it,” she said. “…I love helping other people and making sure things run smoothly, and stage crew needs to run smoothly in order for a show to run smoothly.”

When asked what the hardest part about the entire job was, Forsstrom said, “All of it. … You’re just everywhere.”

Nevertheless, all the difficulties and the occasional frazzled atmosphere are worth helping the show go on.

“It’s kind of fun backstage,” Rogers said. “It’s an opportunity if you don’t want to be directly on stage but you still want to be part of the show.”

Tickets are on sale now for “Big Fish” at ronne.com. The musical will run April 7-9.

