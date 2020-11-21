Scottsbluff High School students make blankets for veterans home

The CHOICES students created a little survey that they distributed to residents at the both Monument Rehab and the veterans home at the beginning of the school year. The survey asked questions about their favorite colors, hobbies, animals and anything else they’d like to share.

“What we want from the students is not just manual labor, not just community service,” Herdt said. “It’s more personal.”

Herdt said she hopes to also use the information from the surveys to eventually develop a pen pal program between her students and the residents. The survey will give the students some jumping off points of what to talk about in their letters. She said she is hoping to start the program in December and have her students write a letter once a week.

While the students couldn’t go in to deliver their blankets, they were able to send their blankets with care on a cart rolled into the building by veterans home activities director Kilee Oliverius.

Herdt said the experience has been a valuable one for her students.