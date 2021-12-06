Scottsbluff High School Vocal Music Concert to feature variety of music

Ronne said he likes traditional and non-traditional Christmas music.

“I was telling the kids today I love pieces that are Christmas. They are Christmassy in nature and in the text, but it’s told from a different perspective or a different culture. I think those are really fascinating. Yeah. This one has just some unique ways to describe the Christmas story,” he said.

The concert will feature the Freshman chorus, All-School Choir a Accappela choir. Alumni is invited to sing “Silent Night” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the SHS auditorium. The public is invited to the free concert.

The vocal music program has entered its busy time of year. Auditions begin next week for the spring musical “Big Fish” that will be performed in April.

“Most students really don’t know much about it. It’s a great show,” he said.

“Big Fish” is a 2003 film starring Ewan McGregor that has been turned into a musical.