Scottsbluff High School Vocal Music Concert to feature variety of music

The Scottsbluff High School Vocal Music Concert on Tuesday will have something for everyone to enjoy.
The concert will feature a mix of music.
“We’re doing sounds of the holiday season, plus some different classical music. Just a variety of good concert holiday music,” SHS vocal music instructor Brad Ronne said.
“O Come Ye for Christmas” will be performed by the older choir and a children’s choir, Ronne said.
“There’s an ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him’ section in the middle,” he said. “Then, we’ve got ‘Angels We Have Heard on High.’”
One of the choirs will perform a double piano piece during the concert.
“It has kind of a mixed meter thing going on. It’s a pretty neat piece,” he said.
The concert will also pay tribute to different cultures during the show including the Huron Carol.
“It’s a Huron Christmas Carol. It’s a really neat piece. There’s a Hanukkah piece the freshman are doing. It’s a really beautiful minor piece,” he said. “It was an all-state piece years ago. It’s just really beautiful in a minor key, so it’s got that really rich sound.”
Ronne said he likes traditional and non-traditional Christmas music.
“I was telling the kids today I love pieces that are Christmas. They are Christmassy in nature and in the text, but it’s told from a different perspective or a different culture. I think those are really fascinating. Yeah. This one has just some unique ways to describe the Christmas story,” he said.
The concert will feature the Freshman chorus, All-School Choir a Accappela choir. Alumni is invited to sing “Silent Night” and “Hallelujah Chorus.”
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the SHS auditorium. The public is invited to the free concert.
The vocal music program has entered its busy time of year. Auditions begin next week for the spring musical “Big Fish” that will be performed in April.
“Most students really don’t know much about it. It’s a great show,” he said.
“Big Fish” is a 2003 film starring Ewan McGregor that has been turned into a musical.
“It’s a neat story, kind of a quirky movie,” Ronne said. “The musical is fantastic. There are a lot of parts, some great chorus parts and just good storytelling. There are some real fantastical moments. It’s a wild story.”
Ronne said “Big Fish” has gotten positive reviews.
“People who’ve seen it on stage love it,” he said. “I’ve had friends who have done it. It’s such a great show. The kids loved it. They thought it would be interesting. It’s a little bit of a tearjerker at the end. It’s a funny story. The music is fantastic, but it definitely has a poignant moment.”