Scottsbluff HOSA dominates at state as Bearcats, Bulldogs headed to internationals

State HOSA Leadership Conference, which took place at University of Nebraska - Omaha on March 13-15, was a success for western Nebraska. Both the Scottsbluff and Gering chapters brought home hardware showing off their medical knowledge.

Scottsbluff dominated the conference with sending 30 of its 85 members to the state competition, bringing home 21 medals and qualifying 18 students for international competition. Gering had three international qualifiers among its 10 students who went to state.

“I was so extremely proud of our chapter as a whole,” senior Justin Sharp, Scottsbluff HOSA vice president, said. “…It was amazing to see how it all paid off and how we were able to show our true skills in front of a huge group of people and prove that Scottsbluff has something to show up with.”

Sharp was one member of a team of four that competed and took first place in the HOSA Bowl, a quiz bowl on all things medical. Sharp said it was the second year in a row for Scottsbluff to take home the gold in that event.

“HOSA Bowl is just like a quiz bowl over pretty much anything and everything medical (or) HOSA-related,” Sharp, who also placed first in the Job Seeking Skills event, said. “It can range from parliamentary procedure to asking the medical terms all the way up to medical professions. So, it’s quite literally anything, and we spent a lot of time studying for that.”

Other members of the HOSA Bowl team, seniors Megan Bewley and Emily Franklin, said they couldn’t have asked for a better experience for their fellow Scottsbluff chapter members.

“You could really tell the members who dedicated themselves and were able to compete with a lot of different teams, because I think sometimes the western teams get kind of blown out of the water, but we’ve really competed with them,” Bewley, Scottsbluff HOSA secretary, said. “And it was a personal choice. Like they weren’t (forced to do it); they dedicated themselves to it.”

Franklin, president of the Scottsbluff HOSA chapter, said, “I was just extremely proud of our members, because each and every one of them put in so much time and work, and it’s just awesome to see them be rewarded for what they’ve done. And, I also really enjoyed … just being able to show that Scottsbluff knows what they’re doing, and they got it.”

Having a strong chapter like Scottsbluff doesn’t come easily, and the conference recognized that over the weekend when Scottsbluff HOSA adviser Jennifer Harre was named Adviser of the Year.

“Miss Harre is definitely very deserving of that award,” Franklin said. “She puts in so much time outside of school to make sure that we’re getting things done and just really is caring and passionate about what she does, and it ultimately reflects on to all of us, and so it just makes the club so much more fun.”

Harre said it’s thanks to students like Franklin, Bewley and Sharp that she is able to be a good adviser for them.

“We have a great co-adviser (Kelli Larson), and we have a great group of officers,” Harre said. “I’ve known these seniors ever since elementary school — middle school, some of them — so they make it fun and easy to be the adviser.”

At the end of the day, she and co-adviser Kelly Larson are just proud of their students and their commitment to the chapter, not just in competition, but locally as well.

“It was just exciting to see their hard work pay off because we would come in at seven in the morning with them and practice, and they would spend extra time, so it was just rewarding to see their hard work pay off,” Larson said. “They’re completely self-motivated and self-driven and to see it pay off was really exciting for them, so they put in the work, and they were rewarded for it.”

“One of the most impressive things is that the amount of community service and volunteer hours that we’ve done in our community,” Harre said. “…We’ve done over 1,000 volunteer hours just this school year, probably maybe even more. … So, I think that’s pretty impressive — not only is it the state portion, competition part, but it’s also the things that we do here locally, whether it’s community service, volunteering, guest speakers, different hands-on activities. So (we’re) really helping high school kids explore different careers and get them interested in and passionate about the healthcare field.”

HOSA International Leadership Conference will take place in June in Nashville. Students have to pay their own way for the trip in order to compete, so there will be a number of fundraisers being held to help send the students who would like to go.

HOSA State Leadership Conference results (top three qualify for internationals):

— Gering: Medical Math – Guri Hayer, international qualifier; Physical Therapy – Madison Herbel, international qualifier; Vet Science – Hannah Boyd, international qualifier.

— Scottsbluff: Dental Terminology – Kaitlyn Kizzire, 2; Janeva O’Bannon, 3; Human Growth and Development – Dayanara Rodriguez, 1; Medical Math – Teyla Huff, 1; Epidemiology – Madysen Powell, 1; Home Health Aide – Alyssa Spurgeon, 2

Nursing Assistant – Eduardo Quintana, 3; CPR/First Aid – Lauren Fleenor and Abbie Webb, 1; Hannah Hertzler and Sierra Little, 2; Havi Hertzler and Sarah Arellano, 3; HOSA Happenings – Haley Thomalla, 1; Job Seeking Skills – Justin Sharp, 1; Health Career Display – Megan Bewley and Emily Franklin, 1; HOSA Bowl – Justin Sharp, Megan Bewley, Madysen Powell and Emily Franklin, 1; and Nebraska HOSA Chapter Adviser of the Year – Jen Harre.

