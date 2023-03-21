Scottsbluff High School’s HOSA chapter is celebrating a highly successful run at the Nebraska State HOSA Leadership Conference last week.

The conference took place from Sunday, March 12 to Tuesday, March 14 at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Forty of the Scottsbluff chapter’s 95 active members competed across 22 separate events. Nineteen individuals and teams from the school placed in the top three of their events and earned a spot at the HOSA International Leadership Conference that will take place this summer.

SHS HOSA member and Nebraska State HOSA Vice President of Media Relations Madysen Powell explained the purpose of HOSA and the competition the students participated in.

“HOSA is a student-led organization concerned with health professions,” said Powell. “Every event and competitive event that people participate in is based on health care.”

With nearly 60 events spanning a wide range of health topics like epidemiology, dental terminology, and sports medicine, the breadth of knowledge on display by the students at the state conference was substantial. SHS HOSA chapter president Havelah Hertzler explained the specifics of the CPR/First Aid event she competed in alongside partner Sarah Arellano.

“They give us a scenario and we have one CPR patient and one first aid patient,” said Hertzler. “It’s a random scenario. We don’t know until the day of the event when we walk into the room. Then we treat both patients, and we’re graded on our performance.”

Hertzler and Arellano took first place in CPR/First Aid, and the remaining spots in that event’s top 5 were all taken by Scottsbluff teams as well. HOSA sponsor Jen Harre said that this marks the third year in a row that the event was completely swept by Scottsbluff students.

2023 was also the third year in a row that Scottsbluff took first in HOSA Bowl, with this year’s event being won by the team of Devony Thoene, Hannah Rugroden, Teyla Huff, and Claire Powell.

Other events were more research oriented, such as the Health Career Display completed by Fabiola Hernandez and Norma Diaz. The pair decided to center their presentation on the responsibilities and requirements of wound care nurses.

“We went to Heritage Estates and the hospital and spoke to the nurses there in the wound clinic to see what they do on a day-to-day basis and what they might see,” said Hernandez.

Diaz went on to explain that they had to condense that information into a speech that would maximize the audience’s understanding of the subject. The pair took first place in their contest.

According to Powell, who helped plan and run the event, the State Leadership Conference provides more than just opportunities to compete. The conference also featured several breakout sessions featuring different topics and careers in the health industry and opportunities for students from across the state to meet and mingle.

Several HOSA members said that participating in the organization and attending conferences have helped them make informed decisions of what specialization they would like to pursue in the wide world of health professions.

“It’s good, hands-on experience,” said HOSA officer Sarah Arellano. “I think it gives people an opportunity to get a grasp and feel for what they actually want to go into in health care.”

Powell discovered the particular field that she plans to enter through HOSA, a specialization that she didn’t even know existed until the organization brought in a guest that introduced her to the topic.

“We had a guest speaker come in to talk about radiologic technology, and I had no idea what that was. But after she came in and spoke to us and I was able to job shadow, I really figured out that that’s where I wanted to go,” said Powell.

Scottsbluff High School HOSA advisors Jen Harre and Kelli Larson said that they’re very proud of their HOSA chapter, which also happens to be one of the largest in the state of Nebraska.

“I’m very proud of how they prepared and competed,” said Harre. “We by far have one of the largest groups of students competing. To go and compete and do so well … we’re very proud of them.”

Larson said that the students’ performances are even more impressive when you consider the nature of HOSA, which is almost entirely reliant on their own initiative.

“It’s self-driven, which is really cool,” she said. “We guide them and provide them some time and space and materials, but it’s really self-driven. It’s neat to see their hard work come to fruition and see them do well in a wide variety of events and find their strengths.”

The following students placed in the top three of their events and qualified to compete at the HOSA International Leadership Conference (ILC) which will be held in Dallas in June:

1st Place Epidemiology — Hannah Rugroden

2nd Place Pharmacology — Juana Gonzales Hernandez

3rd Place Dental Terminology — Claire Powell

2nd Place Pathophysiology — Havi Hertzler

1st Place Nutrition — Lalo Quintana

1st Place Medical Math — Teyla Huff (2nd consecutive year)

1st Place CPR/First Aid — Havi Hertzler & Sarah Arellano

2nd Place CPR/First Aid — Hannah Hertzler & Sierra Little

3rd Place CPR/First Aid — Natalie Beck & Addison Sell

1st Place EMT — Owen Lathom & Josiah Grow

2nd Place Sports Medicine — Josiah Anaya

1st Place HOSA Bowl Team — Devony Thoene, Hannah Rugroden, Teyla Huff, Claire Powell

3rd Place Dental Science — Sara Barrios

1st Place Prepared Speaking — Devony Thoene

3rd Place Prepared Speaking — Kathryn Vance

3rd Place Research Poster — Adan Vargas

3rd Place Job Seeking Skills — Jaylee McCloud

1st Place Health Career Display — Fabi Hernandez & Norma Diaz

2nd Place Anatomage Anatomy Table Tournament — Havi Hertzler, Sarah Arellano, Fabi Hernandez, Norma Diaz & Lalo Quintana

The following students medaled in their events as well:

4th Place CPR/First Aid — Ila Nguyen & Addisyn Kersenbrock

5th Place CPR/First Aid — Kyndal Burgner & Lillian Hohnstein

4th Place Health Career Display — Megan Kicken & Savian Marquez

5th Place Health Career Display — Jordyn Hyde & Mikala Zwetzig

5th Place Home Health Aide — Dayanara Rodriguez

4th Place Medical Math — Harrison Maser