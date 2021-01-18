Scottsbluff host first speech invitational of the year

Lydia Connot came first in Entertainment Speaking. Emme Parker placed fourth in Informative Speaking and second and persuasive speaking. Kaitlyn Peterson placed first in Persuasive Speaking. Milo Newman was first in Extemporaneous Speaking. Hannah Boyd placed sixth in the same category. Regan Fuller was third in Poetry. Kennie Gable was First in Humorous Prose. Wyatt Soule placed sixth in the same category. Serious Prose saw Kaitlyn Peterson place sixth, Sammy Martinez placed fifth, and Liv Longmore placed second. Hannah Boyd and Evan Fuller placed sixth in Duet Acting. Oral Interpretation of Drama saw Kennie Gable, Milo Newman, Hannah Boyd, Abby Prohs and Autumn Elsen place first.

“You know, I’ve been really blessed in all the years over the course of my career to have really talented and dedicated kids with whom to work. And so that always is one of the difference makers,” said Gering High School Speech coach Tyler Thompson.

Thompson, an English teacher, has been GHS’s speech coach for 13 years. He’s also an alumnus of the program.

“I had a really great mentor. My high school coach, Mary Winn, she poured herself into me when I competed for four years in high school,” Thompson said.

Thompson and Pinney said their schools would be competing in a virtual tournament hosted by North Platte on Wednesday.

