Scottsbluff hosts middle-level band contest

Michael Koch, director at Bluffs Middle School, leads the 7th grade band through their performance that earned them a superior rating at the Western Nebraska Mid-Level Music Contest on February 26. There were 29 7th grade players that earned a superior rating on a solo and 2 with an excellent rating.

Instrumental music students from Alliance Middle School, Bluffs Middle School and Gering Junior High School participated in the 18th annual Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest on Feb. 26 at Scottsbluff High School.

Bluffs Middle School 6th grade band, directed by Michael Koch, received a superior rating at the Western Nebraska Mid-Level Music Contest. The group had 24 soloist earning a superior rating and 3 excellent.

Judges Randy Raines of Gering, Austin Sailors of Mitchell, Michael Stephens of Chadron and Gary Hall of Loveland, Colorado were asked to offer encouragement and advice to help the young musicians improve as players. Students were judged on articulation, balance and blend, dynamics, interpretation and style, intonation, literature, note accuracy, phrasing, posture, rhythm, technique, tempo, tone quality, and stage presence. Judges award a rating of l - superior, ll - excellent, lll - good.

Bluffs Middle School 8th Grade band, directed by Michael Koch, performed at the Western Ne Middle-Level Music Contest receiving a superior rating. The group had 18 soloist earning a superior and 7 earning an excellent rating.

“The western part of Nebraska is fortunate to have many terrific young musicians,” Michael Koch, director of bands at Bluffs Middle School said. “Their work in and out of the rehearsal is always a source of pride in the Panhandle. On behalf of myself and everyone involved, I would like to thank you for supporting the Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest.”

