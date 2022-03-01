Scottsbluff hosts middle-level band contest

Judges Randy Raines of Gering, Austin Sailors of Mitchell, Michael Stephens of Chadron and Gary Hall of Loveland, Colorado were asked to offer encouragement and advice to help the young musicians improve as players. Students were judged on articulation, balance and blend, dynamics, interpretation and style, intonation, literature, note accuracy, phrasing, posture, rhythm, technique, tempo, tone quality, and stage presence. Judges award a rating of l - superior, ll - excellent, lll - good.

“The western part of Nebraska is fortunate to have many terrific young musicians,” Michael Koch, director of bands at Bluffs Middle School said. “Their work in and out of the rehearsal is always a source of pride in the Panhandle. On behalf of myself and everyone involved, I would like to thank you for supporting the Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest.”