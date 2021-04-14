Scottsbluff journalists cover student life during COVID

After working through the monetary calculations and stress, Keim decided to go for it.

“I love our magazines now,” she said. “The last one we published was 52 pages, and I think it looked incredibly professional and fun.”

The magazine is similar to the school newspaper to keep the brand of The Echoes consistent, but the students have more free reign on the magazine’s design.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted several school activities, but that hasn’t halted coverage of those events.

“There have been some events that we have not been allowed to take pictures of due to COVID, but we usually were able to get a participant in that event to take pictures for us,” Keim said. “As much as we can, we have been trying to look at the positive side of things this year, since a lot of this year seems to be pretty negative.”

Regardless of what activities they cover, students have noticed how COVID-19 has become commonplace in their coverage.