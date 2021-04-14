Scottsbluff journalists cover student life during COVID

While school activities are still happening, the impacts of the pandemic have presented a challenge for Scottsbluff High School students compiling stories for the school yearbook and newspaper, The Echoes. But with every challenge comes an opportunity to dive deeper into a story to uncover new angles, something adviser Marqui Keim said she has helped her students work through.
“One challenge we have faced throughout the year is trying not to simply cover the exact same story of COVID affecting the school over and over again,” Keim said.
In her second year as the journalism sponsor, Keim has reflected on the teachings from her mentor and former journalism teacher Terry Pitkin, while also adding her own touch to the program.
“I have kept a lot of the things the same as when Mr. Pitkin had the role,” she said. “He is my mentor, and I often ask myself, ‘What would Pitkin do?’”
Keim started a magazine and has worked with her students to challenge the ideas of what a yearbook should look like in the hopes of pushing them to create unique content.
“The magazine came about because students saw other schools in Nebraska creating news magazines,” said Keim. “The students thought they were so cool, so during my first year as journalism sponsor, they asked if we could do a magazine.”
After working through the monetary calculations and stress, Keim decided to go for it.
“I love our magazines now,” she said. “The last one we published was 52 pages, and I think it looked incredibly professional and fun.”
The magazine is similar to the school newspaper to keep the brand of The Echoes consistent, but the students have more free reign on the magazine’s design.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted several school activities, but that hasn’t halted coverage of those events.
“There have been some events that we have not been allowed to take pictures of due to COVID, but we usually were able to get a participant in that event to take pictures for us,” Keim said. “As much as we can, we have been trying to look at the positive side of things this year, since a lot of this year seems to be pretty negative.”
Regardless of what activities they cover, students have noticed how COVID-19 has become commonplace in their coverage.
Sydney Estes said, “School activities have obviously been limited since COVID hit last March. Honestly, it has been hard to work on anything that really tells you what is going on without bringing up COVID somehow. While it is a part of our lives, COVID in itself has been a topic for everything.”
Because of its prevalence, Sophia He noticed how the pandemic has shaped her questions when she’s covering activities.
“I’ve noticed that questions about the effects of the pandemic on activities are common in a lot of articles, and I’ve personally used those questions a lot, too,” she said.
The pandemic’s impacts on the school have provided a unique angle for the journalism and newspaper students, but it has made contacting sources a challenge.
“People were hard to reach before COVID and after it, they were even more so,” Estes said. “During the pandemic, it’s all been about extending communication without going past the boundaries of society.”
Vanessa Harpold also said the pandemic has helped her understand the importance of writing about topics that affect her audience.
“Finding things that are lighthearted and enjoyable, rather than sad and distressing, has been a huge obstacle for the entertainment writing in The Echoes,” Harpold said.
Writing the news during the pandemic has taught Estes that people cope differently.
“By isolation, or reaching out, COVID has really brought people and the news into a new light. Life seems a little more extreme now, and the news seems to reflect that same energy. The change that keeps happening or that needs to happen is really just around every corner,” Estes said.
Even though The Echoes and yearbook staff have faced new challenges to cover activities, Keim has used the pandemic as an opportunity to teach her students about keeping their peers informed and how to highlight the good still taking place.
“I hope students learn that while the news can be a bit terrifying sometimes, journalists also have the ability to shine a light on some pretty awesome, heartwarming stories during bad times,” she said. “I also hope that students learn how important journalism is. Being able to share the truth behind things like COVID helps keep the world informed and safe.”