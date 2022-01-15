Scottsbluff JROTC cadet receives piloting program scholarship

Scottsbluff junior Michael Mickey was one of 200 JROTC cadets out of 1,300 cadets from across the country to have been selected for a scholarship from Air Force Junior ROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama to attend an eight-week summer program to certify him as a private pilot. He will attend a yet-to-be-determined accredited aviation university this summer for the course.
“It’s incredible. I’m just honored, for sure, just to represent this JROTC unit and the community and this school,” he said.
The competitive scholarship is approximately valued at $22,500, and Mickey was the only cadet from Nebraska to receive one.
“I wasn’t sure that I was going to get in this time,” he said, “but here about probably a month ago I think now — December sometime — they sent me an email, and they were like ‘You’re a 2022 Flight Academy Select.”
Mickey said he wasn’t sure he’d get in this year because he didn’t have quite all the experience, like completing ground school or the final ground school test, that many selected candidates do.
“I didn’t think I was actually going to get it this year because there were different things that you can mark off,” he said. “…I couldn’t check off any of those.”
Still, his JROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Jeff Johnson, pushed him to apply for the scholarship anyway.
“He’s just an outstanding student. You know what I mean? He’s a student athlete, very good in athletics, and also a leader in our program, so he’s even as young as he is, e’s a good leader, and an outstanding student,” Johnson said. “…He’s recently been a flight commander for us. Each class has a flight leader, if you will, and we call them flight commander, so he took control of that class last semester and did an outstanding job. (He) helps some of the students who are struggling a little bit here academically, and just with all things at school, (he’s) been a great help and a great leader.”
According to a press release, “the Air Force Junior ROTC Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage.” The program will allow the selected cadets to achieve their Private Pilot’s Certification at no cost and with no military commitment to the Air Force or other branches of service.
Mickey said he’s looking forward to the completing the program this summer, because he will be a certified private pilot by the age of 17. He said it will open a lot of doors for him in the future.
“It sets me up, too, down the road as well, definitely, for a bunch of different opportunities, not only just maybe occupation, but just — it’s a lot easier to fly places than driving; it’s a lot faster,” he said, laughing. “So I can just do that my whole life. That’s pretty sweet. (It) sets me up for down the road for sure. … It’s going to be challenging, for sure, but I’m up for the challenge.”
Mickey was one of seven cadets to apply for the program from the Scottsbluff JROTC unit, which is only in its fourth year of operation. Scottsbluff Cadet Hayden Heine was selected as an alternate for the flight academy program.