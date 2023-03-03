Scottsbluff League of Legends pulled off a dominant victory over Lexington in round three of Nebraska Schools Esports Association regular season play.

In an astounding return after last week’s loss to Gretna, the SHS squad doubled down on early aggression and found solid leads in all three lanes in addition to nearly uncontested objective control.

Scottsbluff claimed the win in just under 20 minutes, with the final scoreboard reading 26 kills and only 3 deaths for the entire team. No turrets were lost, making the game a nearly perfect win for the SHS squad

SHS now sits at 1-1 on the season, and will face off against a 2-1 Lincoln High in next week’s contest as they look to climb the rankings and secure a strong seed in playoffs.