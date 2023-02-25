Regular season play has begun for Scottsbluff High School’s League of Legends team.

The 2022-2023 school year marks the Scottsbluff esports program’s first season competing in the Nebraska Schools Esports Association (NSeSA), which includes more than 70 schools from across the state of Nebraska.

After receiving a bye in the first week of competition, the SHS League of Legends team logged in Thursday afternoon to face off against Gretna in its first of six regular season games.

How does League of Legends work exactly? The game revolves around teamwork and strategy, with two teams of five facing off against each other on a symmetrical map. The goal is to destroy the opposing team’s base–or nexus–by gaining advantages, winning fights and earning more gold than the other team.

Each game begins with a draft, where each player decides which of over 140 different characters they’re going to play. The five players on each team fill a role just like in traditional sports, with their position dictating which part of the map they’re in charge of and which sort of character they’ll play. Some do a lot of damage from a distance, some are good at soaking up damage and disrupting the enemy team, some provide healing for their teammates, and so on.

Players on the SHS team put in hours of practice both as a team and on their own time in order to learn the intricacies of the game. They’re also tasked with developing great teamwork and communication skills that are crucial to executing the complex strategies necessary to win against the other formidable teams competing through the NSeSA.

The Scottsbluff squad took the loss in its season opener against Gretna after a particularly rough draft in which many of their best characters were banned, forcing them to fall back to less comfortable picks.

SHS showed signs of life early, picking up first blood in a bottom lane trade. However, solid lane performances from Gretna led to a significant early lead, making the game an uphill battle for Scottsbluff. Some well executed fights in the mid game sparked hope for the squad, but in the end their early deficit was too much to overcome, and Gretna took the win in just over 23 minutes.

The SHS players and coach Chris Brening were undaunted by the loss and expressed their commitment to addressing the issues that locked them out of the game.

“This is my first time ever doing an esports competition,” team member Landen Heine said. “One big takeaway is to just stay calm and breathe, I was pretty shaky earlier. We’ve just got to talk with our teammates and work together.”

Support player Sophia West identified the depth of the team’s character pool as one of the areas most in need of improvement throughout the rest of the season.

“We need to learn some new champions and get practice on those,” she explained. “You want to be able to counter-pick against the enemy team. And if your main champion gets banned, you need someone as a backup.”

Brening complimented his team’s micro play in the laning phase while also recognizing the improvements that need to be made in warding and objective control. He said that the level of nuance present in League of Legends makes it a difficult game to learn, and that his students are beginning to show the depth of their knowledge in-game.

“Some of these players really have a great understanding of the game and a great grasp of what to do,” he said. “It’s constantly moving, you have to make split-second decisions. Some of the players are still learning the flow of the game. We’re going to break down the film, review it, and see what each position could have done better.”

Despite the sting of the loss, the SHS team knows that the true purpose of their regular series matches is to help them prepare for playoffs, which they will get a chance to participate in regardless of their record. That doesn’t mean the team will be slacking off though, as a solid record will still benefit them greatly when the time comes.

“Your matches during the regular season determine your seeding for playoffs, so of course you want to win so you’ll be top seed,” Brening said.

Finishing top four in the playoffs would send the Scottsbluff squad to a number of in-person tournaments around the state, which will also feature information on collegiate programs. Brening said that win or lose, the experience has been and will continue to be positive for students.

“It’s cool to see the kids buy in, see them learn, see them grow. And at the end of the day, the greatest part of it all is that they’re into it and it helps them be motivated to pass their classes,” he said. “If their grades aren’t up, they don’t get to play.”

Scottsbluff League of Legends will face off against Lexington next week. The game will be livestreamed on the program’s Twitch channel at twitch.tv/scottsbluffesports308.