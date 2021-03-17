Scottsbluff library celebrates National Teen Day

To celebrate National Teenager Day, which has been designated for March 21, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be launching two new teen programs. Since the library is closed on Sunday, the programs will launch Saturday, March 20.
The first program is “Lit Loot Bags.” Each bag will contain two library books along with “loot” for the teens based on three different themes: lighten up, art and wellness/self-care. Teens will be able to check one bag out at a time, but can check out as many as they like throughout the program, which teen librarian Elaine Bleisch projects it to go through May, or until they are gone.
“If they turn out to be really popular, then we will come up with more themes,” she said.
The second program will be an online murder mystery game designed completely by Bleisch and titled “An Imposter in the Library.” Bleisch said the game is based on a fictional death of a super secret spy agent which occurs in the teen room of the Scottsbluff library. Six teens who were at the scene are suspects — one of them not actually a teen at all — and it is up to the players to figure out “who dunnit.”
The interactive virtual game will take place in different parts of the Scottsbluff library, and participants will have to solve puzzles and gather clues to crack the mystery. The game will be open starting at 9 a.m. on March 20 through Saturday, April 4 and can be accessed through the library’s Facebook page and Instagram bio. Those who solve the mystery successfully will be entered into a drawing for a prize.
Bleisch said that these are the first major programs she has put together for teens, with the help of the Teen Advisory Council, since she began as teen librarian in November. She said it’s been difficult for her to connect with the kids without being able to do in-person programming.
However, Bleisch said that they are beginning to open up some in-person volunteer opportunities for TAC members, and hope to add in in-person meetings and programming, possibly outside, soon. Until then, she hopes these programs can get the ball rolling, especially the lit loot bags, which teens will have to come into the library to get.
“I haven’t had a chance to really connect with the teens yet, because I can’t do in-person events yet,” Bleisch said. “So this is a way, hopefully, to encourage them to come in.”
Any student in grades sixth through 12th can participate in TAC, which meets monthly to plan teen programs and events. Involvement in TAC, including the monthly meetings, can count toward volunteer hours and helps teens develop life-long leadership and planning skills, Bleisch said. Those who are interested or would like more information about TAC or the upcoming programs should contact Bleisch at 308-630-6250.