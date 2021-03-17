Scottsbluff library celebrates National Teen Day

To celebrate National Teenager Day, which has been designated for March 21, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be launching two new teen programs. Since the library is closed on Sunday, the programs will launch Saturday, March 20.

The first program is “Lit Loot Bags.” Each bag will contain two library books along with “loot” for the teens based on three different themes: lighten up, art and wellness/self-care. Teens will be able to check one bag out at a time, but can check out as many as they like throughout the program, which teen librarian Elaine Bleisch projects it to go through May, or until they are gone.

“If they turn out to be really popular, then we will come up with more themes,” she said.

The second program will be an online murder mystery game designed completely by Bleisch and titled “An Imposter in the Library.” Bleisch said the game is based on a fictional death of a super secret spy agent which occurs in the teen room of the Scottsbluff library. Six teens who were at the scene are suspects — one of them not actually a teen at all — and it is up to the players to figure out “who dunnit.”

