The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library will be celebrating National Poetry Month throughout the month of April as well as National Library Week from April 23-April 29.

Launched by the Academy of American Poets in April 1996, National Poetry Month is a special occasion that celebrates poets’ integral role in our culture and that poetry matters. Over the years, it has become the largest literary celebration in the world, with tens of millions of readers, students, K–12 teachers, librarians, booksellers, literary events curators, publishers, families, and—of course—poets, marking poetry’s important place in our lives.

National Library Week (April 23 — 29, 2023) is a time to celebrate our nation’s libraries, library workers’ contributions and promote library use and support.

The theme for National Library Week 2023 is “There’s More to the Story,” illustrating the fact that in addition to the books in library collections, available in a variety of formats, libraries offer so much more. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, and lectures. And library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.

National Poetry Month Events at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library:

Create Book Spine Poetry: The library is inviting the community to create book spine poetry throughout the month of April. To participate, come to the library and create a poem from the titles on the spines of books in the library. Participants will be entered to win a prize at the end of the month. With your permission, we will post your poem on the library’s social media pages.

Poem in Your Pocket Day: On Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29, take a poem from the library’s display to put in your pocket, carry with you, and share with others.

Poetry on Instagram: Check out the poems on the library’s Instagram page throughout Poetry Month. @liedscottsbluffpubliclibrary.

Pick up the Daily Poem: Every day during Poetry Month we will have a new poem available for patrons at the circulation desk.

National Library Week Events at the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library:

National Library Week Gift Basket: From April 24 — 29, enter to win a Family Fun gift basket. The National Library Week gift basket is sponsored by the Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library.

Monday, April 24: LEGO Club in the Library Meeting Room from 6 – 7 pm. For ages 3-11.

Thursday, April 27: “There’s More to the Story” Preschool Storytime. Celebrate National Library Week with this library themed storytime. Preschool Storytime is held from 10 – 10:30 a.m. and 6:15 — 6:45 p.m.

Friday, April 28: Live Action Monopoly for Teens from 6 – 8 p.m. Teens in Grades 6 – 12 are invited to come to the library and play live action monopoly. Free to attend.