Scottsbluff library starts latest adult reading program

Adults of all ages can learn more about their local library when the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library starts its latest adult reading program.

The library has hosted adult library programs for at least 25 years. This year’s theme is Oceans of Possibilities. It runs from Sep. 6 until Oct. 14.

“The goal of this program is to encourage the adults in our community to engage in reading, use the library’s resources, learn about the library and attend educational, fun and entertaining events,” library assistant Ethan Nelson said.

The crux of the reading program is a book diver certification program, which allows participants to complete levels of varying tasks in any order they choose.

“There are eight different certification levels, and there are three tasks for each level,” Nelson said. “Some of the tasks involve using the library resources, reading certain types of books. … For every task you complete on every level you get an entry to a prize.”

Examples of the tasks include using the self-checkout, reading a book by a Nebraskan author, reading a book set in the future or checking out a book on display at the library.

People can complete as many of the tasks as they desire, and they can join the program at any point during its duration.

“It’s designed for adults who have busy lives,” library assistant Jill Winchel said.

Completing a task in any category allots one entry into the prize drawing for that category, for a total of three entries per drawing. Many of the prize drawings, done on each Monday during the program, will be for $100 gift cards.

Completing any of the eight categories provides one entry into the grand prize drawing of an HP Stream laptop.

Participants can get an additional entry for the grand prize drawing for each of six special events they attend.

One of these is a rescue dive at the Scottsbluff YMCA with members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department dive team. This takes place on Sept. 13.

The other special events include a movie night on Sept. 9; an author visit on Sept. 23; a game night on Sept. 30; a Humanities Nebraska speaker on Oct. 7 and a closing bingo party on Oct. 14.

Aside from the game night at 5:30 p.m. and the bingo party at 6:30 p.m., each event starts at 6 p.m.

Adult readers can also donate to the CAPWN food pantry for prize drawing entries.