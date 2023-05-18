The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is starting a new chapter after selecting Nebraska native and lifelong reader Richard Landreth as its new director.

Landreth is no stranger to the Panhandle, having grown up to the north and maintaining family ties in the area for many years.

“I grew up just outside of Rushville, Nebraska, and attended the University of Nebraska. I taught in a school for several years as a math teacher before switching to the library,” Landreth said.

Landreth worked as a school librarian in Campbell County, Wyoming, for years before transitioning to the field of public libraries around five years ago. His most recent job saw him living in Lincoln County, Wyoming, and he said he was excited when the opportunity arose to return to Nebraska.

“I was a long way from my family, and I’m a lot closer now,” he said. “The whole community has been so welcoming, it’s been a great experience. Getting to know the library itself is quite a task, but I’m taking it slow. This is an amazing library, and there are amazing people here. I’m so impressed with the library, the staff and the community.”

Landreth’s love of libraries and the services they offer began at an early age. Back then, getting to borrow books from the library was a rare treat that he did not take for granted.

“I have been a library user all my life,” he said. “Growing up in the Rushville area we had a bookmobile come to the library once every six weeks or so, not very often. I used to love going to check out my two books.”

That love of libraries continued to pull at him even after graduating college and beginning to work as an educator. Although he was happy with the work he was doing, he felt that something wasn’t quite right.

“I enjoyed being a math teacher, but I knew that wasn’t my passion. In the back of my mind I kept thinking, ‘The library, the library.’” he said.

Eventually Landreth eventually decided to answer that call, which kicked off a successful career in library management that eventually led him to Scottsbluff. According to Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer, that experience, along with his sense of humor and leadership style, made Landreth stand out among other applicants.

“We’re very excited to have Richard as our new library director,” Spencer said. “I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s got great experience and seems to have a great sense of humor. He’s going to be great for the city and the library. He’s genuinely a good guy.”

Landreth said that libraries are unique and necessary to our society in that they help fill the needs of their communities completely free of charge.

“The library is one of the places you can go for resources that are free, and you can rely on the information you get at the library being factual,” he said. “We also offer wifi and use of computers. We offer everyday things that people need, and, of course, we have books. Did I mention that it’s free?”

And of course, the needs of the community are ever changing. His career has seen significant overhauls in the way that libraries are run and the services they provide, but he sees that evolution as both unavoidable and exciting. He might have had to wait for the bookmobile to come to town, but information and entertainment have no such limits today.

“Now everything is online,” Landreth said. “You can sit down with your mobile device or computer wherever you’re at and access everything we have. I wish I had a crystal ball, because I have no clue where we’re going next. That’s part of the fun of it, and I know that we’ll always be needed.”

Filling that need is what guides Landreth in his role as library director. He said that serving the Scottsbluff community members that come to the library is the most rewarding experience he could ask for.

“The best part is the people that walk in needing our help, interacting with people that need our services. That’s my passion, making sure that my community gets what it needs from the library.”