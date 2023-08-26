The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s Adult Reading Program, “All Together Now… BINGO!”, will run for seven weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 28.
This program encourages adults in our community to read, use the library’s resources, and attend educational and entertaining events.
This year, library staff are using a Bingo card format. The bingo squares are divided into three categories: Read, Act, and Discover. Participants will read books, engage with others, and use the library’s resources to complete bingo squares for chances to win prizes which include Skullcandy Hesh noise cancelling headphones, an Instant Pot Duo Plus multicooker, a $100 Visa gift card, and a grand prize: an HP laptop.
Special events throughout the program include: “Multicooker 101” and “Multicooker 102” cooking classes, a visit from local author Lawrence Gibbs, a community quilt craft, movie night at the library, professional home organizer Lydia Christian and a speaker from Humanities Nebraska David Marsh, bringing “Music From Around the World."
September is also Library Card Sign-up Month. To celebrate, the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library is partnering with Cappuccino and Company to host “Coffee with a Librarian” on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The community is invited to stop by Cappuccino and Company to meet a librarian, learn about the library’s programs and services and sign up for a free library card. Adult Reading Program participants who come will receive a free treat courtesy of Cappuccino and Company.
Registration for the Adult Reading Program opens at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28 and continues through Oct. 14. Every adult participant who registers for the program will receive a free book bag. Also, 30 adults who register for the program will be chosen at random to win a Taco De Oro gift card donated courtesy of Taco De Oro.
The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library’s Adult Reading Program would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors: Arrowhead Candy, Cappuccino and Company, Friends of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Riverstone Bank, Scottsbluff Public Library Foundation, Swire Coca-Cola, Taco De Oro, Target and Team Auto Center.