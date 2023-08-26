Event Dates

• Aug. 28 – Oct. 14

Donate to the CAPWN Food Pantry. Available throughout the duration of the Reading Program. Donation Box located in the library.

• Sept. 5, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Multicooker 101

Multicooker and pressure cooker cooking class. Learn the basics of using a multicooker.

• Sept. 11, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

“Music from Around the World, ” presented by David Marsh. Sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

• Sept. 13, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Intro to the Library Community Quilt Square Project.

• Sept. 16, 8 - 11 a.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Coffee with a Librarian. Sponsored by Cappuccino and Company. Celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month.

• Sept. 18, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

“People vs Stuff” Presented by Professional Home Organizer Lydia Christian. Learn how to declutter and organize your home.

• Sept. 22, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Movie Night at the Library

• Sept. 26, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Join Local Author Lawrence Gibbs for a Presentation on His Book “Nebraska Sweet Beets: A History of Sugar Valley”

• Oct. 3, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Multicooker 102

Multicooker and pressure cooker cooking class. Learn about the advanced features of your multicooker.

• Oct. 11, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Movie Night at the Library

• Oct. 14, 6 p.m., LSPL Meeting Room.

Wrap Up Party: Bingo Night