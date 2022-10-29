Scottsbluff math team and coach receive honors at UNO Math Contest

The Scottsbluff High School math team and their coach received accolades at the University of Nebraska—Omaha math contest held on Friday, Oct. 21.

The math team took first place in the Gauss (small school) division, with two students earning places in the all-school top ten: senior Riley Ibero in 4th place and senior Cal Heldt in 7th place.

“We were the only small school to put anyone in the top ten,” said SHS math teacher and coach Shelby Aaberg. “It was really a banner day for us.”

Aaberg was also honored at the competition as a recipient of the Don W. Miller Distinguished Service Award by the Nebraska Association of Teachers of Mathematics (NATM).

“This was a total surprise to me,” said Aaberg. “It’s a special award because I student taught at Lincoln High under Don Olson, who won the award in '99. So, to have that come full circle really speaks to what our kids at Scottsbluff High School have been able to accomplish through their hard work.”

Aaberg was nominated for the award by mathematics instructor Dan Schaben of Lexington.

“Shelby has been my inspiration, colleague, mentor, and friend for the last 15 years,” wrote Schaben in his nomination letter. “His energy, passion, and devotion to the education of mathematics at both Scottsbluff and statewide cannot be matched.”

Aaberg has been teaching mathematics in Scottsbluff since 2006, and he has received numerous awards during that time including the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching in 2013 and Nebraska Teacher of the Year in 2015.

In addition to taking first place in their division at the UNO Math Contest, Scottsbluff’s math team took first in the Mathematician Problem Solving Team Challenge, which included all present schools.

Several SHS students also placed first in their grade levels in both the multiple-choice exam and free response exam.

In the multiple-choice Exam, freshman Landon Heine and senior Cal Heldt took first in their grade levels.

In the free response exam, sophomore Aiden Gass, junior Dillon Archbold, and Heldt took first in their grade levels.

Scottsbluff has been competing at a high level in the field of mathematics for many years now, and Aaberg said that the students have earned their reputation for excellence.

“We have a lot to be proud of; we have great kids here in the valley,” said Aaberg. “We’re starting to show that these western Nebraska kids can compete with anybody.”

The SHS math team still has a few more high-stakes competitions this fall, and Aaberg is confident that the team will continue to perform admirably.

They will compete in Chadron State College's Scholastic Day on Nov. 9, the National Math Exam on Nov. 10, and UNL Math Day on Nov. 16 and 17, which acts as the main event of their season.