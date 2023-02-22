The Scottsbluff High School Math Team has been awarded a $4,000 National Convention Grant from Mu Alpha Theta.

Mu Alpha Theta, the National High School and Two-Year College Mathematics Honor Society, was formed in 1957 at the University of Oklahoma. The organization is dedicated to inspiring a keen interest in mathematics, developing strong scholarship in the subject, and promoting the enjoyment of mathematics in high school and two-year college students.

The grant funding will assist 14 SHS students in attending their first ever national convention trip in June to Fayetteville, Arkansas. There, the math team will compete against more than 40 schools from across the country in a variety of different team math events as well as compete in individual exams on various math topics throughout the course of the convention.

In order to fund the remainder of the event expenses, the SHS Math Team will be seeking financial support from local businesses. Businesses will receive recognition for their support on a school shirt at the convention as well as brand promotion on social media. Interested sponsors should contact Beth Rohrer with the SBPS Foundation by phone at 308-672-3440 or by email at orbrohrer@sbps.net.

For more information on the convention, contact SHS Math Team sponsor Shelby Aaberg at saaberg@sbps.net or visit https://mualphatheta.org/national-convention.