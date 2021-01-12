Scottsbluff moving to remodel all elementary schools, Roosevelt first on the list

First on the list for renovation and modernization was Roosevelt Elementary.

Director of Facilities Travis Ricky told the school board that Roosevelt deserved to be renovated first because it had gone the longest without any major additions. The plan called for Roosevelt to be renovated over the summer, then Longfellow in 2022, then Lincoln Heights in 2023, then Westmoor in 2024. Ricky said Lake Minatare was under consideration for 2025.

Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said the Roosevelt renovation would cost about $421,430. New classroom furniture was estimated to be the biggest expense. Carlson estimated it would cost $231,750.

“That will be funded through Roosevelt’s depreciation fund,” she said.

Roosevelt Elementary Principal Frances Burkhalter said the school was last renovated in 1960 when the district built a gymnasium. Otherwise, Burkhalter said the only notable renovations were window replacements, a new air conditioning unit and some upgrades to the electrical and technological infrastructure.

“It basically looks the same that it did it in 1939,” Burkhalter said. “I even saw some pictures from the 1950s that literally you could have been standing there today. Same doors, same hallway, it’s the same.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.