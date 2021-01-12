Scottsbluff moving to remodel all elementary schools, Roosevelt first on the list

Roosevelt Elementary School was built in 1939, some 82 years ago. Over that time, district officials said the elementary school has been renovated just once. Its second renovation in nearly a hundred years may be coming this year.
On Monday, the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously to start a modernization and renovation project for the district’s five elementary schools. District officials said that the renovations, spanning five years, will not require a tax increase or additional bond.
Instead, the district will draw from its stores of cash. According to the plan presented at the January school board meeting, the project would draw from the district’s building fund. Presenters said the district would not require a tax increase or additional bond to pay for the renovations.
“This is an important presentation this evening because, in some ways, it’s a combination of work and more of a beginning of work,” said Scottsbluff Public Schools Superintendent Rick Myles.
Myles opened the presentation but it featured an onslaught of building principles, assistant principals and other central office administrators pitching the project to a board that — in the end — voted unanimously to move forward. The presenters at Monday’s meeting were a “small representation of a much larger team” working on the renovations, Myles said.
First on the list for renovation and modernization was Roosevelt Elementary.
Director of Facilities Travis Ricky told the school board that Roosevelt deserved to be renovated first because it had gone the longest without any major additions. The plan called for Roosevelt to be renovated over the summer, then Longfellow in 2022, then Lincoln Heights in 2023, then Westmoor in 2024. Ricky said Lake Minatare was under consideration for 2025.
Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said the Roosevelt renovation would cost about $421,430. New classroom furniture was estimated to be the biggest expense. Carlson estimated it would cost $231,750.
“That will be funded through Roosevelt’s depreciation fund,” she said.
Roosevelt Elementary Principal Frances Burkhalter said the school was last renovated in 1960 when the district built a gymnasium. Otherwise, Burkhalter said the only notable renovations were window replacements, a new air conditioning unit and some upgrades to the electrical and technological infrastructure.
“It basically looks the same that it did it in 1939,” Burkhalter said. “I even saw some pictures from the 1950s that literally you could have been standing there today. Same doors, same hallway, it’s the same.”