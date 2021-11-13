Scottsbluff one act season off to a good start

Popular senior Darren Dormer gets knocked off his high horse and humbled real quickly when he suddenly becomes a freshman again amidst all of his senior friends in the one act “Square One” by Mark Kaufmann.

The Scottsbluff High School one act team chose this dramedy because it seemed to work well with a talented ensemble, coach Amanda Wilson said.

“We wanted to select a play that was going to help us grow as a team and really highlight a good ensemble, especially with our background ensemble,” she said. “We felt like this one was a good one. It had a good amount, a fair amount, of parts, so we would be able to highlight our talents.”

The show also comes with a good message, which is one of the reasons senior Breckden Holden, who plays the cheeky Dormer, loves the play and his character.

“I like the character development, especially of, obviously, Darren, who goes from like this terrible jock that everybody hates to like this freshman that everybody hates, but then eventually grows to love because he’s a cool freshman,” he said.

Holden, who has been doing one act since sophomore year, said he is always looking for acting opportunities and finds one act to be a great activity between spring musical and summer plays.