Scottsbluff one act season off to a good start

Popular senior Darren Dormer gets knocked off his high horse and humbled real quickly when he suddenly becomes a freshman again amidst all of his senior friends in the one act “Square One” by Mark Kaufmann.
The Scottsbluff High School one act team chose this dramedy because it seemed to work well with a talented ensemble, coach Amanda Wilson said.
“We wanted to select a play that was going to help us grow as a team and really highlight a good ensemble, especially with our background ensemble,” she said. “We felt like this one was a good one. It had a good amount, a fair amount, of parts, so we would be able to highlight our talents.”
The show also comes with a good message, which is one of the reasons senior Breckden Holden, who plays the cheeky Dormer, loves the play and his character.
“I like the character development, especially of, obviously, Darren, who goes from like this terrible jock that everybody hates to like this freshman that everybody hates, but then eventually grows to love because he’s a cool freshman,” he said.
Holden, who has been doing one act since sophomore year, said he is always looking for acting opportunities and finds one act to be a great activity between spring musical and summer plays.
“I’ve always had a passion for acting,” he said. “… It’s like the perfect time to get some acting in before musical season.”
As a senior leader, Holden said he’s been impressed with where the cast is in its season.
“I’m really proud of all of the ensemble that we’ve had, all the actors, especially Brandon,” he said. “He’s come such a long way, and he’s only a freshman.”
Brandon Baker plays the dorky freshman that befriends Dormer in the play. After all, it only makes sense to have a freshman play a freshman.
“He does it perfectly,” Holden said.
Baker said he was grateful to be entrusted with the larger role as an underclassman.
“I’m glad I get to be this geek for the show,” he said. “…It’s very— I don’t know — almost empowering that they trust me enough to put me in this big role.”
Baker said he’s been enjoying his time as a part of the one act cast and crew. With how much time they all spend together each week rehearsing, exercising their voices and movements and building trust, it makes for a fun atmosphere.
“I like the community we build as a cast,” he said. “It’s just kind of like a big family.”
That’s exactly why junior Madysen Powell is already planning to be a part of next year’s one act team after trying it for the first time this year.
“I feel like it’s just the community part, because just getting to know everybody is such an important part of any group activity, and being with all these people is just constantly fun and (energetic),” she said. “… Just being a community throughout one act is pretty great.”
It’s this attitude that makes Wilson confident about her students’ upcoming performances and excited to see where this season goes.
“We’re just really proud,” she said. “The team atmosphere and they’re so respectful. … We had a little competition on Monday, and they all sat together and supported each other and supported the other team that was here. They’re just a bunch of great kids and have a lot of hearts.”
SHS one act’s upcoming schedule includes a dinner theater on Nov. 22, Nebraska Activities Conference hosted at SHS on Nov. 23 and districts in Lincoln on Dec. 4.
Tickets for the dinner theater, which includes the one act show and a performance from the theater students, are $5 for just the show and $15 for the dinner and show. They are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/3CbsTPX until Thursday, Nov. 18, or at the door for $7. Dinner tickets must be purchased in advance.