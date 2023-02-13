Culinary arts students from Scottsbluff High School cooked up impressive results at the State ProStart competition in Hastings last week.

Three teams composed of students from culinary arts instructor Hannah Liptac’s ProStart II class took part in the competition, with every team taking home an award for their performance.

The three teams were: Chef Hunter & the Spice Girls, made up of Hunter Howlett, Alyssa Mendoza, Elli Eichner and Priscila Martinez; The Wonky Waffles, made up of Jacob Chavarria, Avery Pedotto, Abigail Parker, and manager Charley Edens; and Team Half and Half, made up of Kris Martinez, Aimee Sanchez, Adana Barron, manager Danara Abshire and Drew Benton, who was not able to attend state competition.

Liptac explained the format of the competition, which featured two separate challenges for the teams to tackle.

“There’s a culinary competition and a management competition," she said. "Day one was culinary competition, so we went to the gym at Central Community College and all seven teams had 60 minutes to prepare a three-course meal they planned and prepared in advance."

This already difficult task is further complicated by the students’ inability to use electricity. Instead, they must cook an appetizer, entrée and dessert using only two butane stoves and whatever tools they brought with them. So what dishes do high school students prepare in such an environment?

“Our entrée was a New York Strip steak with Brussels and mashed potatoes,” said Hunter Howlett, of the team Chef Hunter & the Spice Girls.

Kris Martinez, of the Team Half and Half, said, “We had a caramelized pork tenderloin with spiced lemon cabbage and a green bean almondine."

Avery Pedotto, of The Wonky Waffles team, said, “Our dessert is a red velvet crepe layered cake with cream cheese frosting in between and tempered chocolate and strawberries on top."

The SHS students all made lasting impressions on the judges, with each team earning at least one special award for best use of a particular product and two teams–Chef Hunter & the Spice Girls and The Wonky Waffles–qualifying for the next stage of competition.

Day two saw the teams presenting full restaurant business plans they had conceptualized, researched, and written over the course of the previous semester.

“They have to choose between four presets: a food truck, an airport, a standalone, or a strip mall restaurant, then they start from the ground up,” Liptac said. “They write two pages on the concept, they have to figure out their target market and study it, develop hours of operation, write a menu, price out the items, take pictures of them… it’s really a huge amount of work.”

All three teams exceeded even Liptac’s expectations in Hastings, with particular kudos given to their display of industry acumen in such a high pressure situation.

“They did so well,” she said. “All three teams were so professional, and I couldn’t have been more proud of them regardless of the results.”

As the cherry on top of that performance, Scottsbluff’s three teams swept the rankings of the management competition by claiming every spot in the top three. As the overall winner of the event, Chef Hunter & the Spice Girls’ restaurant concept, “Flights” will move on to the National ProStart competition in Washington D.C. this May.

“It’s really nice because we finally got to have our hard work recognized,” team member Priscila Martinez said. “We put a lot of work into these projects, and it’s nice to see it go somewhere.”

As Liptac reflected on the big week, she couldn’t help but continue singing the praises of her students at every turn.

“I’ve had hard workers before, but I’ve never had an entire class willing to put in the work that it takes to be successful in this competition, and it paid off,” she said. “I’ve never seen high school kids with the level of poise, professionalism and knowledge that they have.”

Liptac also brought home an award of her own after being named 2023 ProStart Educator of the Year in Hastings, proving that Scottsbluff’s culinary arts program is in good hands.

The two teams that qualified for the next leg of competition will soon make a trip to Omaha with knives and pans in tow. A strong performance there could send both teams to the national culinary event. Liptac said that both groups will be reviewing their dishes for any opportunity to elevate and refine their cuisine in hopes of punching their ticket to Washington D.C.