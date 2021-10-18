Scottsbluff Public Schools conducts Community-wide Emergency Response Simulation

“Mainly, it was trying to determine how we would evacuate. One of the questions I asked Officer Wilson was whether or not the room is secured by the police department. If the room wasn’t secured by the police department, my question would be who do we evacuate in that situation? Do we evacuate if we don’t have the police barricading the suspect in the room? So a lot of things run through your head on how do we evacuate the best way? And I think we might approach that differently next time.”

Shaddick said he was pleased with the way the students responded.

“I think our students did a good job. I think the more practice they have at this, — if we ever were to encounter a real-life situation — they could handle those procedures much better. Your emotions are going to be running high. So, being able to recall what the process is without having to think a ton about it will really help us,” he said.

Wilson said he was pleased with how well the drill went from the law enforcement aspect.