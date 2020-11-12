Scottsbluff Public Schools makes policy changes

On Monday night, the board also voted to update a clause that requires the board to publish their meetings notices in a newspaper as well as a policy affecting student attendance.

The project began pre-pandemic, but Snyder said the board was unable to take it up in earnest due to the urgency of moving SBPS’s 3,400 students to an online platform last spring, along with other pandemic-related concerns.

He said there wasn’t a specific need or catalyst for the revisions. Instead, the tedious work of combing the policy manual to fix spelling errors, update policy made by the state legislature and homogenize the section orders came at the behest of a group of lawyers.

“We’re trying to get things on the same page with other districts in the state, just in terms of the numbering,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the district was approached by lawyers Justin Knight and Rex Schultze of the Perry Law Firm out of Lincoln. Knight and Schultze both practice law relating to schools in Nebraska.

While the changes made Monday night were in the works for a while, Snyder said the project hasn’t really picked back up yet. In fact, the group of board members and administrators that are working on the manual will be meeting again in December and January.

“It’s a daunting task only because of the sheer volume of policies,” Snyder said.

