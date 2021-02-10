Scottsbluff Public Schools saves $5.2 million on early bond repayment

The savings keep rolling in for Scottsbluff Public Schools.

During a Monday night Board of Education meeting, SBPS Director of Finance Marianne Carlson announced the district plans to shave off $5.2 million in early repayment savings from a 2014 bond.

“And that is all passed on to our taxpayers, which is just great,” Carlson said.

The Board of Education approved a resolution on Monday to allow the district to continue refinancing the bond. The resolution was passed unanimously and without any discussion.

Voters passed the $29 million bond in 2014. The district used that money to remodel Scottsbluff High School. Since then, the district split the bond into two pieces, or issuances, one for the 2015 fiscal year and a smaller portion for the 2016 fiscal year.

The district initially sought to refinance in March. When the school board approved this move, the coronavirus had only just appeared on American shores. Shortly after the approval, Scottsbluff Public Schools closed its buildings — and entire sections of the economy were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.