 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scottsbluff Public Schools school board holds special meeting Friday to approve year end expenditures
top story

Scottsbluff Public Schools school board holds special meeting Friday to approve year end expenditures

  • Updated
  • 0

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education convened for a special meeting early Friday to approve the consent calendar and end-of-year expenditures.

The board members convened at the district office at 7:30 a.m., taking action to approve the consent calendar as presented, which included the adoption of the agenda and approval of the Aug. 8 meeting minutes.

Marianne Carlson, executive director of finance, shared details about end-of-year expenditures with the board members. Carlson said the expenditures included a $1.5 million transfer from the general fund to the depreciation fund, listed as a department transfer.

The eight-page document shows a breakdown of fund expenditures to vendors, with a description of what the funds were used for, like services, reimbursement or supplies along with the amount.

The general fund had an expenditure total of $2,711,378.07. The school lunch fund expenditures were $227,669.72, the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund  expenditures were $1,266,948.15 for a bond payoff to Platte Valley Bank and depreciation funds expended were $414,043.98,in addition to other funds.

People are also reading…

The end-of-year expenditures totaled $4,699,748.93. After some discussion, the board moved to approve the expenditures unanimously.

In a second action item, the board approved the expenditures for Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Lookabill P.C. for $136.50. Board member Paul Snyder abstained.

In other discussion, Board President Ruth Kozal informed the board that the plywood that was used to protect the Scottsbluff High School gym floor during the roof renovation project had been repurposed as roofing for a Habitat for Humanity project in the community.

0 Comments

Tags

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald. She can be reached at lauren.brant@starherald.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News