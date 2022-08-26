Scottsbluff Public Schools school board holds special meeting Friday to approve year end expenditures

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education convened for a special meeting early Friday to approve the consent calendar and end-of-year expenditures.

The board members convened at the district office at 7:30 a.m., taking action to approve the consent calendar as presented, which included the adoption of the agenda and approval of the Aug. 8 meeting minutes.

Marianne Carlson, executive director of finance, shared details about end-of-year expenditures with the board members. Carlson said the expenditures included a $1.5 million transfer from the general fund to the depreciation fund, listed as a department transfer.

The eight-page document shows a breakdown of fund expenditures to vendors, with a description of what the funds were used for, like services, reimbursement or supplies along with the amount.

The general fund had an expenditure total of $2,711,378.07. The school lunch fund expenditures were $227,669.72, the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund expenditures were $1,266,948.15 for a bond payoff to Platte Valley Bank and depreciation funds expended were $414,043.98,in addition to other funds.

The end-of-year expenditures totaled $4,699,748.93. After some discussion, the board moved to approve the expenditures unanimously.

In a second action item, the board approved the expenditures for Douglas, Kelly, Ostdiek, Snyder, Ossian, Vogl and Lookabill P.C. for $136.50. Board member Paul Snyder abstained.

In other discussion, Board President Ruth Kozal informed the board that the plywood that was used to protect the Scottsbluff High School gym floor during the roof renovation project had been repurposed as roofing for a Habitat for Humanity project in the community.