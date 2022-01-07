Scottsbluff Public Schools taking kindergarten registration

3. Nebraska statute (79-214) requires that immunization, physicals, and visual examinations must be completed and a record provided to the school before the child enters kindergarten. Preschool requires a record of up to date immunizations. If these records are not provided prior to the first day of school, the student will not be admitted. The physical and visual examinations must be completed within 6 months prior to entrance.

4. Proof of address (such as a current driver’s license, utility bill, etc.) is required.

5. A student must be 5 years of age on or before July 31, 2022 for kindergarten. Children who will be 3 or 4 years of age by this date are eligible for preschool. Families of children ages birth to 3 can apply for the Sixpence program.

6. Parents interested in registering for Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool can download forms at www.sbps.net/preschool and return them to the Scottsbluff Bear Cub Preschool office at the stadium location or the SBPS District Office (after hours drop box).

7. For Scottsbluff families with students turning 5 years old between July 31 and Oct 1, information on early admission is available at www.sbps.net.