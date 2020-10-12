Scottsbluff’s Ibero marches headlong into 20th year

When the Scottsbluff High School Band advanced up Broadway on Oct. 5, they did so with gusto and confidence. The march was a part of one of the area’s first parades in months and a part of the 2020 homecoming celebrations at Scottsbluff Public Schools. While the 2020 rendition of Scottsbluff’s Homecoming looked a little different due to COVID-19, some elements remained in place.
This year, Scottsbluff High School band instructor Frank Ibero led the students in the march to Bearcat stadium, just as he did for the last two decades.
“Every year presents its challenges,” Ibero told the Star-Herald in a recent interview. “But certainly 2020 has given us more than the normal share.”
Ibero is originally from the Omaha area and a University of Nebraska Kearney graduate. He also assists with the sixth and seventh Grade Concert Bands at Bluff’s Middle School, according to the district’s website.
“I was looking for a different position and this one was open,” Ibero said.
This year, Ibero said the bands are meeting every other day, as a means of reducing face-to-face contact and movement from classroom to classroom. Ibero said that’s put an emphasis on the time they have together.
“I really credit the band members,” Ibero said. “With their work effort and their focus, they’re the ones that have kinda pushed things along.”
It also emphasizes thinking ahead, Ibero said. Planning out performances, reminders, rehearsals, and doses of encouragement have to be thought out in terms of weeks not days because of the shifted schedule.
Ibero said that bands are still adamant about performing and competing despite the readily available excuses at their disposal.
“They’ve decided that ‘Yeah it is 2020, it is different. So what?’,” Ibero said. “They’ve really pushed each other and pushed me.”
Like many of the bands in the area, Ibero said he’s looking forward to the Old West Weekend on Oct 17. He also said that on Oct. 10, some of the members will head to the Ogallala Indian Marching Band Festival.
“Both events… they’re going to look a lot differently,” Ibero said.
