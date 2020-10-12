Scottsbluff’s Ibero marches headlong into 20th year

When the Scottsbluff High School Band advanced up Broadway on Oct. 5, they did so with gusto and confidence. The march was a part of one of the area’s first parades in months and a part of the 2020 homecoming celebrations at Scottsbluff Public Schools. While the 2020 rendition of Scottsbluff’s Homecoming looked a little different due to COVID-19, some elements remained in place.

This year, Scottsbluff High School band instructor Frank Ibero led the students in the march to Bearcat stadium, just as he did for the last two decades.

“Every year presents its challenges,” Ibero told the Star-Herald in a recent interview. “But certainly 2020 has given us more than the normal share.”

Ibero is originally from the Omaha area and a University of Nebraska Kearney graduate. He also assists with the sixth and seventh Grade Concert Bands at Bluff’s Middle School, according to the district’s website.

“I was looking for a different position and this one was open,” Ibero said.

This year, Ibero said the bands are meeting every other day, as a means of reducing face-to-face contact and movement from classroom to classroom. Ibero said that’s put an emphasis on the time they have together.