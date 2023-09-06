The Scottsbluff school board indicated plans to lower its property tax rate ahead of its budget hearing next week.

The board discussed its budget for the 2023-2024 budget year during a special meeting on Aug. 28. At this time, Marianne Carlson, the district’s executive director of finance, presented three potential budget scenarios, all of which would result in reduction of the property tax rate.

All of these scenarios were influenced by recent state legislation, such as Legislative Bill 583. As previously reported by the Star-Herald, the return of Foundation Aid did not benefit Scottsbluff schools. However, according to school officials, the increase given to special education reimbursement in the same bill will result in an additional $2.4 million for the district.

LB 243 also played a role in the scenarios. The bill basically limits growth in a district’s “property tax request authority” to 3% plus smaller percentages based on enrollment growth, students in poverty and students for whom English is a second language. Taxes to repay bonds aren’t included.

The formula used in this legislation limits the Scottsbluff district to a property tax authority of just over $17 million, which is around $550,000 less than what it requested in the previous budget year.

The board had the option to increase its property tax authority by passing a resolution that would increase its base growth percentage from 4.63% to an even 5%, which is allowed under LB 243.

That decision required a 70% vote from board members, which it failed to achieve. While board president Scott Reisig, vice president Beth Merrigan, Tony Schwartz and Robert Polk voted in favor, board members Mark Lang and Paul Snyder opposed the resolution.

The result of this decision was a proposed property tax rate of about 93 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is approximately 12 cents less than its request in the previous year.

The district expected no change to its Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Fund or Bond Fund in the upcoming budget year, but did provide an update on bond payment.

School officials said that the bonds issued for the Bluffs Middle School renovation — which were originally scheduled to be paid off in 2029 — are now projected to be paid off during the 2024-2025 school year, which will result in an estimated 7 cent decrease in its Bond Fund request.