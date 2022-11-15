Scottsbluff school board approves range of bids, expenses

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education approved numerous bids for building projects and purchases at its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

The largest expense approved was for the remodeling of all bathrooms at both Longfellow and Roosevelt elementary schools. For Longfellow this includes six student restrooms, two faculty restrooms, and one restroom in the health office. For Roosevelt this includes four student restrooms, two faculty restrooms, and one restroom in the health office.

Only one bid was submitted and approved by the board, with the project being awarded to Anderson & Shaw Construction for $718,708.88.

The same company was awarded a project to address some pressing concerns with the Bluffs Middle School parking lot for $593,728.08.

The BMS parking lot project will add a raised walkway protected from traffic on the south side of the parking lot. The project also includes the addition of an ADA compliant sidewalk along the west side of the parking lot where there currently is no delineated sidewalk in addition to improving drainage, which will reduce ice building and hazards for access to the building.

The board also addressed the ongoing elementary modernization program, specifically plans to purchase playground equipment for Lake Minatare, Lincoln Heights, and Westmoor elementaries.

The board approved a proposal permitting Marianne Carlson, executive director of finance, to enter into an agreement with Creative Sites, as a representative of the Scottsbluff Public School District. They will discuss options to finalize the district’s elementary playground design and surfacing, not to exceed $60,000 for Lake Minatare Elementary, $125,000 for Lincoln Heights Elementary, and $175,000 for Westmoor Elementary.

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation will make contributions to each of these projects: $35,000 for Lake Minatare Elementary, $75,000 for Lincoln Heights Elementary, and $100,000 for Westmoor Elementary.

Creative Sites was previously awarded bids for new playground equipment and surface at Longfellow and Roosevelt elementaries and was recommended as the choice for the remaining schools in order to maintain the same structure of equipment and warranty across the district.

Other modernization business included the purchase of interactive flat panel displays to be installed at Lincoln Heights Elementary. The board voted to award the bid to Kansas City Audio-Visual for a total of $73,068.53.

More bids were approved in reference to purchasing necessary equipment and technology, including new maintenance vehicles and laptops.

The board approved the purchase of two trucks for the maintenance department to replace vehicles in need of retirement. One, a new 2023 F-250 from Fremont Motors in Scottsbluff for $43,939.16, will need to be manufactured, and will not be available for six months. The other is a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 from Masid in Morrill for $38,995. This vehicle currently has 24,765 miles.

The last major expense approved was the purchase of new laptops to replace many of those across the district that are nearing the end of their life. The board awarded the bid to Eastern Data, Inc. for the purchase of 70 laptop computers at $859 each, for a total of $60,130.00.

Funding for this project comes from the yearly IT budget for replacement hardware as well as funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) which is part of the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The next regular meeting of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education will take place on Dec. 12.