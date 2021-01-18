Scottsbluff school board discusses search for new superintendent at meeting

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education pushed back the application deadline for its superintendent search to Feb. 7.
The decision came Thursday night during a Board of Education work session meant to finalize aspects of the superintendent search timeline.
The school board began its search for a superintendent last week after outgoing Superintendent Rick Myles announced he’d retire at the end of the school year. The board officially accepted his resignation on Monday. The position is one of the best paid in the Panhandle. In his final year, Myles will have pulled in nearly $214,000, according to his contract.
The superintendent oversees a seven-building school district educating about 3,400 students and employing over 200 teachers, according to the Nebraska Department of Education.
The district contracted the Nebraska School Board Association to search for candidates. For about $7,500, Director of Search Services Shari Becker and her team recruit and screen candidates from across the state and region. Becker and NSBA were also contracted by Gering Public Schools last year to conduct a superintendent search.
As of Thursday, Becker said one person had already applied for the position.
“I’ve talked to multiple people today that were interested,” Becker told the board Thursday night.
Gering saw 13 applicants during its search. They eventually chose Nicole Regan, an Omaha and Lincoln schools administrator.
The new timeline for Scottsbluff schools places the application deadline on Feb. 7. Candidate interviews start on Feb. 23 and end on Feb. 26. The board meets again on Feb. 3 to finalize interview details and discuss contract details. They’ll then meet on Feb. 15 to whittle down the candidates.
But the school board didn’t wait until Feb 3 to discuss some of the interview details. The board is considering hosting the candidates for dinner at the Scottsbluff Country Club or the Hampton Inn.
The school board also discussed the role of the media in their search. Specifically, Board of Education Vice President Paul Snyder said he was concerned that newspaper articles, radio programs or television broadcasts might give away the questions, potentially giving some candidates an advantage over others.
“My concern simply is that once we start the interview process, how do we (prevent) candidate number four from having three days to prepare while the first guy had no chance to prepare,” Snyder said.
Becker said she would talk to a lawyer about it, but she believed that the board had to rely on the candidate and media.
“I think you just have to hope that the integrity of the (candidate) is such that they’re not going to go out and seek that information out and also the integrity of the local media to be able to keep that information..” Becker was then interrupted by Snyder who said, “That’s really my great concern.”
“I think the candidates have a vested interest in not leaking out the questions they were asked, it’s gonna hurt them if they do. But the media, on the other hand, probably looks at this as ‘we have the right to report whatever occurs in an open meeting,” Snyder said during the meeting.
He asked the board if they should come up with four sets of questions for potentially four candidates.
“I would recommend against that,” Becker said. “Simply because you’re not going to be able to compare apples to apples if you have four different sets of questions.”
Board Member Mark Lang, who was on the school board when the outgoing superintendent was chosen, compared the situation to the Scottsbluff City Council’s search for a city manager.
“It seems like the City of Scottsbluff kinda had this problem and the Star-Herald was pressing them on it. So I imagine they’ll do the same with us,” Lang said.
Becker, who also headed the search for Gering’s superintendent, said she didn’t recall it being a problem in that instance.
“I don’t know that it was a problem when we just did a search there in the area. But I definitely understand your concern,” Becker said.
At that point, the outgoing superintendent chimed in.
“I’m saying this knowing there’s a reporter listening from the Star-Herald, but the Star-Herald did cover each interview in detail so that the next day, as I recall, you were able to read not only the questions but the answers that each person provided. And it was quite detailed,” Myles said.
He added that he felt it was frustrating that the interview processes needed to be public.
“It’d sure be nice if the newspaper could be asked to just report all the interviews the same day after the final interview. But I wouldn’t be very optimistic about that,” he said.
Myles continued, saying that he felt the media was “interfering with the board’s ability to necessarily have honest interviews with people.”
He said he understood the public had a right to know what occurs in open meetings.
Board President Ruth Kozal suggested giving the candidates all the questions ahead of time. Becker said that wasn’t a bad idea, adding that the questions asked in these interviews are pretty standard.
“That would take the problem away from it except if they’re printing the answers,” Becker said.
Myles also suggested coming up with a pool of 30 questions. Either way, Becker reiterated she’d discuss the issue with a lawyer.