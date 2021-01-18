Scottsbluff school board discusses search for new superintendent at meeting

Gering saw 13 applicants during its search. They eventually chose Nicole Regan, an Omaha and Lincoln schools administrator.

The new timeline for Scottsbluff schools places the application deadline on Feb. 7. Candidate interviews start on Feb. 23 and end on Feb. 26. The board meets again on Feb. 3 to finalize interview details and discuss contract details. They’ll then meet on Feb. 15 to whittle down the candidates.

But the school board didn’t wait until Feb 3 to discuss some of the interview details. The board is considering hosting the candidates for dinner at the Scottsbluff Country Club or the Hampton Inn.

The school board also discussed the role of the media in their search. Specifically, Board of Education Vice President Paul Snyder said he was concerned that newspaper articles, radio programs or television broadcasts might give away the questions, potentially giving some candidates an advantage over others.

“My concern simply is that once we start the interview process, how do we (prevent) candidate number four from having three days to prepare while the first guy had no chance to prepare,” Snyder said.

Becker said she would talk to a lawyer about it, but she believed that the board had to rely on the candidate and media.