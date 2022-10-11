Scottsbluff school board discusses Splash Arena as LB 357 vote looms

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.

Ahead of voting on the LB 357 proposition during the November 2022 General Election, the board stated three possibilities concerning the fate of the Splash Arena Facility.

The first possibility is exploration of costs to renovate the Splash Arena into a multipurpose recreational facility, which would provide space to be utilized by many of the programs offered at Scottsbluff High School, including physical education, Air Force JROTC, dance and cheer, and athletic teams.

A second possibility, should the proposition fail, is a bond referendum to increase property taxes, subject to approval by the board of education, would be necessary to fund the costs of reopening the Splash Arena as an aquatics facility.

In this case, the reopened aquatics facility would be limited to the current six lanes, would not include diving, limited parking and hours of operation, and may not be open to the public.

The third possibility would result in leaving the building in its current state as a limited storage facility and activity space.

The board took no action in relation to the future of the Splash Arena Facility.

The board also approved a proposal concerning stipends for student teachers within Scottsbluff Public Schools. The stipend program is intended to incentivize future teachers to complete their student teaching in Scottsbluff Schools in hopes that they will choose to remain, or return should appropriate positions for them become available.

The stipend of $4,000, split into two installments at the beginning and end of the school semester, was approved by the board for both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Annual readoption of policy on multicultural education was approved. This policy seeks to include multicultural education in all curriculum areas at all grade levels with special emphasis on human relations and sensitivity toward all races.

The final topic was the division of duties for district coordinators of the High Ability Program.

The board approved the proposals made by Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Mike Mason to create separate positions for HAL Coordinators at Roosevelt and Lake Minatare elementary schools. At present, both schools are served by a single coordinator.

Coordinator duties were also split by grade level at Bluffs Middle School, resulting in three coordinators instead of the current single building coordinator.

The SBPS High Ability Program is funded by a base and matching grant from the Nebraska Department of Education.