The Scottsbluff school board finalized its budget and tax request amount at a series of meetings on Monday, Sept. 11.

The budget and tax request presented on Monday were discussed at a special meeting on Aug. 28. At that time, the district signaled its intention to reduce its tax request rate in comparison to the previous budget year.

This decision was given final approval by the board on Monday in a unanimous vote, with one member, Mark Lang, absent.

The district’s total property tax request was finalized at around $21.6 million dollars. The tax request rate for its general and special building funds were set at 93 cents per $100 of valuation. Added to its Bond and Qualified Capital Purpose Undertaking Funds, this results in an overall tax rate of $1.17 per $100 of valuation.

The district’s tax request of $21.6 million is around $160,000 less than what it requested last year, which Marianne Carlson, executive director of finance, partially credited to a significant increase in state aid for the district.

Figures reported by Scottsbluff schools show an increase in state aid to the district of more than $4 million. At the same time, the district saw a significant drop in federal funding as the end of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, a COVID relief effort, approaches.

In terms of the overall budget, the district’s largest expense continues to be staffing at $41.2 million, around 67% of its total budget. This amount increased by around $2 million as the result of recent budget negotiation.

There were also a substantial increase of around $2 million to the district’s building fund, which Carlson said was to account for a potential real estate purchase that has not yet been discussed in open session.

Carlson also confirmed the district’s efforts to pay off its bonds related to Bluffs Middle School earlier than anticipated, with new projections placing the payoff of the bonds during the 2024-2025 school year.

Scottsbluff Superintendent Andrew Dick expressed his thanks to the district’s business team, led by Carlson, for their work on the new budget, which he said posed more of a challenge than in previous years.

“This particular budget was certainly more complex than past (budgets) to put together as a result of some legislative changes. I would like to commend Marianne (Carlson) for her leadership of our district in that area,” Dick said.

Other business for the board included honoring the Scottsbluff Math Team for their performance at national competition in Fayetteville, Arkansas in July.

Coach Shelby Aaberg said that the team scored points in all 44 events at the competition, resulting in an overall 10th place finish.

Aaberg went on to say that Scottsbluff’s Math Team continues to grow with over 50 high school students nearly 40 middle school students on the roster.