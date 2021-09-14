Scottsbluff school board hears support, opposition for masks in school

That sentiment was brought to the comment stand by Jim Schimek, as well as Jennifer Kinsey. Schimek said that ultimately, these kinds of decisions need to be up to the parents.

“At what point do we decide to allow the (governing) body to violate our parental right of our choice to mask or not mask?” he said. “I teach my kids to be respectful if somebody’s wearing a mask? I teach them the risk. At what point do we decide that you know better for what my kids do without giving the kids the opportunity to learn …?”

Kinsey said the board is there to represent the district, which she felt was not happening with the potential proposal of a mask mandate.

“You guys are elected to represent the district, and when the majority of the district opposes having a massive mandate, then you guys should decide in that favor,” she said. “Decisions made by the board that aren’t reflective of what the majority is wanting shows an inability to properly do that.”

It was a similar point that a former school board member and board president, said he wanted to make in regard to the resolution that had been removed from the agenda. He said the resolution took away the public’s ability to be involved in decisions about their children’s education and growth.