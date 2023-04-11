The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of one of its members and enacted measures to fill the vacated seat at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 11.

Board member Ralph Paez submitted a letter of resignation to superintendent Andrew Dick earlier this month, citing a new position with Union Pacific Railroad and lack of consistent schedule with which to guarantee adequate time to be devoted to board commitments. In that letter, Paez expressed his thanks for the opportunity to serve on the board.

“I want to thank the other Board members, Andrew Dick, Reagan True, Marianne Carlson and the rest of the administration for making me feel welcome and part of the team since day one,” wrote Paez. “Thank you to the Scottbluff Public Schools staff, the citizens of Scottsbluff and all of our students for supporting me for this position.”

Board president Scott Reisig offered his thanks to Paez, who was unable to attend the meeting. Reisig said Paez showed great enthusiasm for his work on the board and would be missed.

“I can say from the committees I was on with Ralph that he was very energetic. He was always very engaged and very passionate about our students. I know that he has great things to say about what we’re doing,” he said.

That gratitude was later echoed by superintendent Andrew Dick, again recognizing the passion Paez expressed for the students and staff of Scottsbluff Public Schools.

The board then passed a resolution selecting the process that would be used to fill the position on the board vacated by Paez, who was elected in November of 2022. According to the resolution, the board of education will begin accepting applications for the position from qualified registered voters of the school district, one of which will be appointed to complete the remainder of the term.

Applications for the board seat will remain open until Friday, April 28 at 4:00 p.m. Application forms will be available at the office of the superintendent during normal business hours.

“We will basically make this available, and all registered voters are encouraged to apply,” explained Reisig. “We will at some point then have a special meeting and handle (the appointment) at that point.”

Other business for the board included the approval of multiple expenses, such as the awarding of a bid for 300 Chromebooks to Sterling Computers, Inc. The Chromebooks will be

used to continue the DALI 1:1 Chromebook program in the district, and will be used at

the 9th grade level according to the program’s rotation cycle. The board approved the bid for the amount of $85,008.

Bids were also approved for the purchase of three vehicles. Two of the bids were awarded to Team Chevrolet for a $37,985 2023 Chevrolet Traverse LS to be used as a fleet vehicle and a $36,730 2023 Toyota Sienna LE to be used by student services. The third bid was awarded to Transwest, which was previously Fremont Motors, for a box truck to be used by food services. The truck in question is a brand new 2022 Ford E-450SD priced at $55,765. This purchase was approved by NDE and will thus be paid for with food service funds.

The next regular meeting of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education is scheduled for May 8 at 6:00 p.m. in the Scottsbluff High School Board Room.