Scottsbluff school hosts staff appreciation festival, May 8

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation has partnered with the Scottsbluff Board of Education to host a SBPS Staff Appreciation Festival, in conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week.

The purpose of the event is to recognize and say thank you to all SBPS staff members for their work this school year. The festival will be held Saturday, May 8 from 4-6 p.m. at the 18th Street Plaza. Live music will be provided by the band Fireball from Denver, Colorado. There will be family friendly games, drawings for staff, special performances from the SHS Drill Team and Cheer Squad, special recognitions, food vendors, a visit from the Bearcat and more.

The Foundation asks families to participate in recognizing a school staff member that makes a difference in their school. Elementary take home packets will have a special thank you note coloring sheet that students can complete to recognize their teacher, paraeducator, custodian, school secretary, bus driver, principal or any school staff member. Families are asked to bring the completed thank you’s to the festival and place them in the giant card box that will be there. Throughout the festival, a community emcee will randomly draw some of these thank you notes and read them aloud to recognize staff members.

For more information on this event contact Beth Rohrer, Foundation Director, at brohrer@sbps.net