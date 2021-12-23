Scottsbluff school teaches faith, volunteerism to students

The Community Christian School in Scottsbluff began operations 33 years ago. Over the years, its student body has fluctuated, from 250 kids to the 100 it has currently, but the school’s mission and principles have remained the same throughout.
“Our goal is not just to teach our students, but to train them to be stewards of the community,” CCS music teacher Deanna Goranson said.
In addition to expected curriculum such as math, social studies, English, gym and science, the school also includes uniquely Christian elements. There are Bible classes and youth ministry groups, and it’s normal for children to pray during class.
Goranson said the children build empathy and a relationship with God by praying with and for their classmates.
“What’s nice about CCS is, being a Christian school, we can tie our faith back into all our subjects.”
The teachers also aim to keep their curriculum in line with state education standards.
“Every year, we look at a new subject and re-evaluate it,” Goranson said.
The teachers and staff want their students to have a successful education.
Community Christian alumni often achieve high scores on standardized tests and many head into advanced placement classes in middle school and high school, according to Goranson.
It’s quite the achievement for a school which started out with rather humble beginnings.
“There were a number of families who all had a desire to have a Christian education for their students, so they got together and started the school,” Goranson said.
A committee was formed to evaluate the possibility of starting such a program. They found a location, rented and later bought it, and the rest is history.
Word spread quickly about the school. In just its second year, student attendance nearly tripled.
“Our whole purpose of being is to have a strong foundation for our kids in this crazy world in which we live,” Nancy Hergert said. She was one of the parents who brainstormed the idea for the school, and worked in the office there for five years. “...I called myself the Band-Aid lady, the librarian and the secretary,” she said.
Hergert’s children attended the school for a number of years. Now, her granddaughter is a student, currently in first grade.
“We’re thrilled about what our granddaughter has learned there,” she said.
She praised the school’s math, science and phonics programs in particular. The latter, she said, helped her granddaughter to accurately read Bible verses even at such a young age.
Hergert also lauded the school’s community interactions. One such event is the Clean City Scramble, which took place in October this year. It had children from all grade levels picking up trash throughout the Scottsbluff-Gering area.
“This year, our son was one of the people who went with his daughter’s first grade class, and he just couldn’t believe how much they picked up,” Hergert said. “They got so excited ... they wanted to get their sack filled in a hurry, and then it was so much fun to go to the dumpster and see this little area was cleaned up from what they did. It made them very cognizant of not being a litterbug.”
The Scramble is far from the only charitable event CCS students participate in. There’s also the Change for Change event, where each class competes to gather the most change to donate to a Christian charity.
The school also hosts fundraisers, like its annual Enchilada Factory. This event, Goranson said, often pulls in students, parents and even alumni as they work to make up to 36,000 enchiladas in the CCS gym to raise money for the school.
“We like to offer events that the community, not just our own CCS family, can take part in,” she said.
The enchilada sales are usually the school’s most popular fundraiser, and as a private school, CCS needs the funds it raises. Currently, there are only nine teachers.
Hergert says many could make more money teaching at a public school instead. It’s that desire to teach a Christian education, she said, to spread and support their faith, which leads these teachers to work at CCS.
That’s not to say the school supports any one Christian denomination over any others. Each class has a handful of pastors from around the area that the students pray for and invite to events. Instead of being nondenominational, the school is interdenominational. It aims to foster relationships with all the churches around.
While the school currently has classes from preschool to fifth grade, it included sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classes until 2016. Enrollment had been down, and there was a lack of other small junior highs in the area.
The school’s best course of action was to shut down these classes and have those students transfer to larger schools.
“It was definitely sad for our school. We had lots of wonderful traditions ... and memories from the eighth grade portion,” Goranson said.
However, she said, it was the right decision to make. It allowed the teachers to put additional resources into helping the younger students. It did change the schools plans to construct a new facility, which had been in the works for some time. Goranson said the school will sell the land it was going to be built on.
There has been one other change at CCS, which took place just this school year. When the previous principal left, the school shifted to what Goranson called a leadership team. She and two other teachers are all directors of operations, instruction or development.
They bounce ideas off of one another and their roles play to their strengths.
“We have a lot of really good feedback from our families about it,” Goranson said. “...I feel like we’ve had a successful first semester with this being such a big transition for our school.”
Goranson is the development director. She deals with fundraising efforts, as well as both public and community relations.
The fundraising side of the school also includes parent volunteers. They help plan baking contests, dances, carnivals and more. It’s all an effort to make sure the students feel like they’re part of the community, to help and support one another.
“As we teach our kids each day, we also speak to their hearts,” Goranson said.