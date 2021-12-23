Scottsbluff school teaches faith, volunteerism to students

Hergert also lauded the school’s community interactions. One such event is the Clean City Scramble, which took place in October this year. It had children from all grade levels picking up trash throughout the Scottsbluff-Gering area.

“This year, our son was one of the people who went with his daughter’s first grade class, and he just couldn’t believe how much they picked up,” Hergert said. “They got so excited ... they wanted to get their sack filled in a hurry, and then it was so much fun to go to the dumpster and see this little area was cleaned up from what they did. It made them very cognizant of not being a litterbug.”

The Scramble is far from the only charitable event CCS students participate in. There’s also the Change for Change event, where each class competes to gather the most change to donate to a Christian charity.

The school also hosts fundraisers, like its annual Enchilada Factory. This event, Goranson said, often pulls in students, parents and even alumni as they work to make up to 36,000 enchiladas in the CCS gym to raise money for the school.

“We like to offer events that the community, not just our own CCS family, can take part in,” she said.