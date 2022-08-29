Scottsbluff schools expects reduction of state aid in upcoming budget

Scottsbluff Public Schools is making the final calculations to its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which includes a proposed increase in taxes and decrease in the tax levy.

Director of Finance Marianne Carlson said she uses historical and current data when compiling the budget, which can be a challenge.

“When we initially start working on the budget, we do not have the state aid figure or valuation for the coming school year,” Carlson told the Star-Herald. “We have to rely on past historical and current data in order to project what our revenue will be for the coming year. SBPS approaches budgeting through a conservative approach and ensures we will be able to meet the needs of our students and staff.”

SBPS’s proposed FY 2022-23 general fund budget amount is $61,608,634. The district’s general fund budgets were $62.2 million for FY 2021-22, $50 million for FY 2020-21 and $47.2 million for FY 2019-20. The total budgeted amount proposed is $81,735,564.

Carlson said one of the key differences in the proposed budget is the district’s reduction in state aid by approximately $350,000, which impacts the general fund.

The district’s budgeting process begins in the spring as district personnel work with building principals and department directors on the upcoming year’s budget.

The district’s budget is affected by state aid and the county’s valuation of property taxes, which support district operations within the general fund. State aid for the coming school year is set in the spring of the prior year, whereas valuation amounts that help the district determine the tax asking is not known until Aug. 20, Carlson said.

“For public schools, our state aid is dependent on several factors,” Carlson said. “One such factor is the amount a school district can collect in tax asking. This year’s property valuation will impact our 2023-2024 state aid amount.”

The estimated tax asking for this year is $21,755,666, which is an increase of $418,980 or a 1.96%. However, the proposed tax levy dropped from $1.315269 to $1.293344 or a 1.66% decrease. The levy is the amount of tax property owners pay for each $100 valuation of their property. For a homeowner of a home valued at $100,000, they can expect to pay $1,293 in taxes.

“Scottsbluff Public Schools has a future-focused budget practice and through the oversight of the board of education, we are ensuring that we are fiscally responsible with the funds we receive,” Carlson said.

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education will review and take action on the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget at the Sept. 12 regular meeting.